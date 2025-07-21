Christina Haack Addresses HGTV Show Cancelation on Social Media: 'Looks Good on Me'

Getty

Haack's comments come amid a wave of cancellations at the network, including her ex, Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa's series, The Flipping El Moussas.

Christina Haack is breaking her silence following the cancellation of her HGTV show Christina on the Coast.

The 42-year-old real estate and design expert took to Instagram Saturday to share photos from a fun-filled family day with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, and her three kids: Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and 5-year-old Hudson, her son with Ant Anstead.

"Summer so far," Haack captioned the post. "Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me …. Only kidding only kidding ❤️🤪."

The tongue-in-cheek comment comes as fans continue to react to HGTV's wave of show cancellations -- including Christina on the Coast and Flipping El Moussas, the series starring her ex Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

Haack's fans flooded the comments, showing love and support while venting their frustration over HGTV's decision-making. One follower wrote, "They're canceling all the best shows!!!" while another added, "We need you back on our screens!"

The wave of cancellations began in June, with HGTV axing five shows: Battle on the Beach, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, Bargain Block, and Izzy Does It. And according to Us Weekly, insiders confirmed that both Flipping El Moussas and Christina on the Coast are "not coming back."

However, there might be a silver lining, as The Flip Off, starting Haack, Tarek and Heather, is expected to return for a second season.

Still, no filming or air dates have been announced, despite its January debut becoming HGTV's highest-rated freshman series among adults since 2022.

The show also saw a guest appearance from Anstead, who served as a judge on the series, making it a safe space for friendly exes, with Haack telling Us Weekly earlier this year that she's proud of the group for getting to the place where they can not only co-parent but work together too.