Read Letter Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Sent Family and Friends After Abuse Allegations

"This is the hardest letter I've ever had to write," began Aaron Phypers in a text accusing his estranged wife of cheating, denying her abuse allegations against him and claiming she needs "intervention."

Aaron Phypers continues to deny assault allegations made by estranged wife Denise Richards -- this time, in a letter written to friends and family that has since found its way online.

Both Page Six and US Weekly obtained a copy of the letter, which he reportedly sent out via text around 10am Sunday morning, a few days after Richards made explosive allegations of abuse against him while filing for a restraining order.

Richards and Phypers tied the knot in 2018 and stayed together for five years before he filed for divorce in early July 2025, requesting spousal support. Last week, Richards was granted a restraining order against Phypers after she made several explosive claims of ongoing abuse during their marriage.

In court documents filed last Wednesday and obtained by TMZ, the Wild Things actress claims Phypers was physically violent throughout their marriage, with incidents dating back to 2022, saying he threatened to kill her and himself, hacked her computer and cell phone and left her with visible injuries like the black eye. He denied those claims at the time, before reiterating his denial in the text.

"This is the hardest letter I've ever had to write. I just [got] some of my contacts back, after being without my cell phone since the 4th of July," he said, after previously telling TMZ Richards stole and destroyed his phone because he had evidence on it that she was having an affair.

"I love my wife more than words can ever fully express. That has never changed. But the recent public accusations made against me are not only false — they are devastating," he wrote. "I have never, ever physically harmed my wife, and I did not give her a black eye. I have only ever stepped in to protect her or others — including separating her from physically attacking our daughter — always coming from a place of care and concern."

Over the weekend, Phypers told TMZ the black eye came from a moment Richards "stumbled and hit a pole with a light on it."

He went on to say that his loved ones are now being affected by the allegations made by Richards, saying his parents and brother "are now being targeted and publicly shamed," while living "in unbearable conditions: "no hot water, no gas, no air conditioning in 100+ degree heat, and no financial support to buy basic supplies."

In the letter, he reiterates allegations Richards was "involved in an ongoing affair," which he claims he "confronted" her over earlier this year. Echoing his interview with TMZ, he said Richards "begged me not to leave, saying it was nothing and that she only loved me." He then added, "Then, she denied it all – even the explicit messages I found. Despite her promise to stop, more lies and shocking evidence emerged."

He also reportedly claims Richards "needs intervention," alleging she's "no longer eating meals" and that he's seen her "pass out from substances."

"It's hurting everyone who loves her, supports her, and continues to believe in the best parts of her," he reportedly wrote. "I ask each of you — from a place of love and truth — to pray for Denise. To pray for healing, for clarity, and for her to get the help she so desperately needs. And to protect our family — especially my elderly parents — from the false narratives being spread."

He concluded: "I remain open to reconciliation, healing, and truth. But I cannot stand by in silence as the people I love are being harmed — publicly and privately — while the truth is buried beneath a story that simply isn't real."