Duck Dynasty's Jessica Robertson Says Daughter Priscilla Is Pregnant at 18: 'Isn't the Plan We Had'

The addition of Priscilla's baby will mark the third grandchild for Jep and Jessica, whose family rose to fame on the popular A&E reality series.

The Duck Dynasty family is about to add one more to their party!

Jessica Robertson took to Instagram Sunday reveal that her 18-year-old daughter Priscilla, her third child with husband Jep Robertson, is expecting a baby. The post featured a glowing Priscilla cradling her bump in a pink tank dress, along with a message from the proud soon-to-be grandma.

"Me & Jep are excited to welcome another new grandbaby in October. Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter & we are blessed to add another grandbaby," Jessica wrote in her caption.

While the pregnancy may not have been part of the original plan for their 18-year-old daughter, as noted by Jessica, she made it clear their family is embracing the journey.

"This isn’t the plans we had laid out for Priscilla but God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings! We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby and we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl!" she continued.

She added, "We pray blessings on her pregnancy & ask God for a safe delivery for Mom & Baby. We praise God for His perfect gifts!💛 Pray for us! 3 babies under 1!"

Priscilla's pregnancy marks the third grandchild for Jessica and Jep in under a year.

The Robertson baby boom started in February when their eldest daughter Lily, 22, welcomed son Winston with her husband Austin. Then in June, daughter Merritt, 20, announced she's also expecting a baby girl this December with husband Tyler.

At the time, Jessica shared her excitement, posting: "Over the moon to announce another grand baby on the way!!! Baby girl due December 2025!!🩷"

With three of their daughters either expecting or already new moms, the Robertsons are bracing for a house full of baby giggles, diapers, and lots of love.