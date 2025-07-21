Ellen DeGeneres Confirms She Moved to U.K. Permanently Because of Donald Trump

Getty

"'He got in'," Degeneres said after President Trump was re-elected, "and we're like, 'We're staying here'."

Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed she permanently moved to the UK because of President Donald Trump.

The 67-year-old and her wife, Portia de Rossi, left their home in Montecito, California to start a new life in the Cotswolds region of England -- after the presidential election in November 2024. Ellen's new comments, at an event Sunday night in her new home, come after the pair said they "not have plans to return to the United States" last year.

Ellen said, via BBC, that the couple bought their UK home as a "part-time house" to live in for 3-4 months of the year. That plan changed as soon as the results of the election came rolling in, with DeGeneres saying, "Yes," when asked whether Trump was the reason for the move.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in'," she said. "And we're like, 'We're staying here'."

That's when the pair decided to make their part-time home a forever one.

"It's absolutely beautiful," she reportedly added. "We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture - everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life."

"It's clean. Everything here is just better - the way animals are treated, people are polite," Ellen continued. "I just love it here."

She also told the crowd that she and her wife were concerned gay marriage would be reversed in the states, saying, "The Baptist Church in America is trying to reverse gay marriage. They're trying to literally stop it from happening in the future and possibly reverse it."

"Portia and I are already looking into it, and if they do that, we're going to get married here," she continued. Later, she reportedly added, "I wish we were at a place where it was not scary for people to be who they are. I wish that we lived in a society where everybody could accept other people and their differences."

Stars like Courtney Love and Rosie O'Donnell also openly shared moving out of the U.S. for the same reason.

On July 13, O'Donnell responded to President Trump's threat to revoke her visa with an Instagram post of a photo of President Trump with Jeffrey Epstein.

"hey donald – you're rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours," she wrote.

"you call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze

you build walls – I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists," she continued.

"you crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power. you sell fear on golf courses – I make art about surviving trauma. you lie, you steal, you degrade – I nurture, I create, I persist."

"you are everything that is wrong with america – and I'm everything you hate about what's still right with it."

"you want to revoke my citizenship? go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan.

i’m not yours to silence i never was," she wrote.

Degeneres went on Instagram to support O'Donnell, writing a comment under her lengthy post.