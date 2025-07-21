Jimmy Kimmel Protests President Donald Trump While on Vacation with Family

Instagram

The late night host, wife and kids got into some "good trouble" during their getaway, with his daughter holding a sign reading, "Say no 2 spray tan man. His fave food is cheetos."

Jimmy Kimmel took some time out of his family vacation to protest against President Donald Trump.

While on a getaway with his wife Molly McNearney and kids Jane and Billy, Kimmel posted a photo of him and his crew holding up picket signs for his 3.2 million followers to see.

"Summer family vacation! #goodtrouble," he wrote, alongside the picture from an apparent Good Trouble Lives On protest, a day of action honoring late civil rights leader John Lewis. "May every day be another wonderful secret," he continued in the caption.

The sign Kimmel held read, "Make America Good Again," while his wife's read, "DONT BEND THE KNEE."

Meanwhile, the kids held signs that said, "I wish we had a better president! We love America," and "Say no 2 spray tan man. His fave food is cheetos."

Kimmel, of course, has long been a critic of Trump's -- so much so, that President Trump name-dropped Kimmel as he voiced his thoughts on CBS' decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"I absolutely love that Colbert' got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

After Colbert was canceled, Kimmel was one of the first to react -- slamming the decision.

"Love you Stephen. F--k you and all your Sheldons CBS," he wrote, seemingly referring to Young Sheldon and other Big Bang Theory spinoffs.

In a statement released last week, CBS announced its plans to "retire" The Late Show franchise in May 2026 after more than three decades.

The network claimed it's "purely a financial decision," and not "related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," seemingly referring to Paramount's $16 million settlement with Trump, which Colbert criticized and called "a big fat bribe" just a few days earlier.