Kylie Jenner's Visit to Greek Restaurant Sparks Comment War on Instagram

Kylie Jenner visited a restaurant in Greece and social media users are sharing their opinions under the comments -- both positive and negative.

A Greek restaurant's Instagram comments are blowing up after Kylie Jenner visited for a quick bite.

The owners of Tassia Restaurant posted a photo with the 27-year-old mother of two, thanking her for the visit to their restaurant in Greece.

"We had the honor of welcoming Kylie Jenner to our restaurant. An iconic entrepreneur and global trendsetter, she experienced a taste of our Greek hospitality and cuisine," they wrote.

"It was a true pleasure to host such a remarkable guest. We hope to welcome her again soon!" signed by the Dendrinos Family.

Despite having only 3,885 followers, the post has since generated more than 23.4k likes, with 724 comments with Instagram users sharing their reactions -- with the initial wave leaning toward the negative.

"Honor? Really?" read one comment, with another echoing, "Honour ... ? Why different from any other guest ... ?"

"I hope you made her wash some dishes or wait on a couple tables," another commented.

"Thanks! Now I know where NOT to go," wrote someone else.

Following the first wave of negativity, however, a flood of positive comments started coming through -- defending the restaurant and their decision to post a photo with Jenner.

"People who are getting mad at this need to touch grass," the top comment wrote.

"So weird that people are getting upset over this post. I promise you if a celebrity as famous as Kylie Jenner supported a business that they owned they would want to post about it too!! I think that's amazing for this restaurant!" another Instagram user came in defense for the restaurant.

"I will be visiting Greece only to eat at this restaurant, all thanks to Kylie," another added.