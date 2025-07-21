Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Former Costars, Friends Pay Tribute After Death at 54

Getty

Former costars including Eddie Griffin and Tracee Ellis Ross share tributes, while Niecy Nash says they "just spoke" and "talked about how happy we both were in our marriages."

Celebrity friends and fans of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for playing Theodore "Theo" Huxtable on The Cosby Show, are paying tribute after his death.

TMZ first broke the news, reporting he died in Costa Rica from an apparent drowning. Per AP, Costa Rican officials said he was swimming at Playa Cocles in Limon when the current pulled him deeper into the ocean. He was 54.

Notoriously private about his personal life, Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, the latter of whom was born in 2017.

Warner was just 14 when The Cosby Show premiered in 1984, with the actor starring as Bill Cosby's only on-screen son until the show wrapped in 1992. In that time, he also hosted Saturday Night Live, appeared on Sesame Street and played his Cosby character on spinoff A Different World for a couple episodes.

He also voiced The Producer from 1994-1997 on The Magic School Bus, before costarring on Malcolm & Eddie opposite Eddie Griffin from 1996-2000. Later work included Jeremiah on Showtime, Sherri Shepherd's sitcom Sherri, BET's Reed Between the Lines, and, most recently, The Resident and 9-1-1.

In the wake of his passing, many of his colleagues from the shows above took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Among them was Eddie Griffin, who posted a photo of Warner to his Instagram Story with the caption, "My Big little Brother 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾"

Jamie Foxx also shared a brief tribute, writing, "Speechless on this one rest in power, my brother."

Tracee Ellis Ross, who played Warner's wife on Reed Between the Lines also posted to her Instagram page.

"I love you, Malcolm. First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad," she wrote. "What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I'm so sorry for this unimaginable loss."

Niecy Nash, meanwhile, shared her own tribute to her late friend -- saying the two recently communicated with one another.

"My God 💔 we just spoke. You were giving my my flowers for my work in @grotesqueriefx and we talked about how happy we both were in our marriages. Damn friend 🥲," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair together. "You were cornerstone of The Cosby Show. We all loved Theo! Never to be forgotten. You will be missed. Rest Easy 🕊️"

Morris Chesnut, who appeared on The Resident with Warner, said he was "heartbroken" to hear about his death.

"Working alongside him on The Resident was an honor. He brought so much depth, warmth, and wisdom to every scene and every conversation," he wrote. "One of the nicest in the business. Rest easy, brother. Your legacy lives on."

Holly Robinson Peete shared a tribute to her late friend as well, saying she was "struggling to process" the loss.

"Malcolm was so deeply loved, respected, and a true icon of television," she wrote. "We first met in the '80s on the set of The Cosby Show, when my dad was a writer/producer and remained friends throughout the years."

"He was always gracious, kind, funny and gave the absolute best hugs. I am sending my deepest condolences to his mom, Pamela and his family," she added. "We aren't ready to say goodbye, Malcolm —but you lived with purpose, character, presence, and grace. Rest well, my friend. Your light lives on…😢😢😢😢😢"

Luke Cage and Evil star Mike Colter shared a photo of him with Warner as well to Instagram, reflecting on a run-in they had "about a year ago."

"We had previously connected during the covid lockdown down and exchanged kind words. I was fascinated by his depth and concern for his fellow man. His compassion for his people. His musical gifts and expressions in spoken word," wrote Colter.

"Yes of course I had watched him as I grew up on the Cosby Show but he had grown into so much more as an artist and a man. A father. I took this photo as his mother sat across from us. I complimented her on what a great job she had done with her son in this industry. He turn out so well. My heart goes out to her," he continued. "I never heard a harsh word spoken about him. His legacy will live on. I'm so sorry for this loss to his family and friends. i'm in shock to be honest."

Martha Plimpton recalled going to school with Warner, admitting she didn't know him "that well," while adding they were "in the same class."

"But he was always kind, and sweet, never an a--hole like other working students at that school could sometimes be. And my impression of him was always as a sincere and charming, decent boy, and later, man," she wrote. "His death is a horrible, senseless loss and unimaginable. My heart goes out to everyone who knew and loved him, to his family, his baby daughter, and the world of people who identified with and adored him. This is a very, very sad day. Rest in peace and power, Malcolm."

See more tributes from Jennifer Hudson, Al Roker, Melissa Joan Hart below:

