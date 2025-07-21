Nikki Garcia Slams Troll Asking If She Sees Son Matteo After Artem Chigvintsev Divorce

Instagram/Getty

Nikki's comments come after a fan came for her parenting on social media.

Nikki Garcia doesn't mess around when it comes to motherhood.

The former WWE took to her Instagram Stories Sunday to clap back at a troll who questioned her relationship with her 4-year-old son Matteo, following her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

In a screenshot of the comment shared by Us Weekly, a user asked whether Matteo "ever" sees his mom, to which Nikki fired back: "Wonder if you write that to Dad's? And yes he was with me 🙂 All week. Just bc I don't post him all the time doesn't mean he isn't with me. I try to keep as much as I can private for his sake. Thank you."

And she didn't stop there, Nikki followed up with a message aimed at all her followers, explaining the parenting schedule she shares with Chigvintsev, and addressing why she keeps Matteo largely off social media.

"So for all to see. My son is with me a lot. Majority of the week when I'm home. Every Tuesday when I land I drive straight to get him. And drop off on Sundays when I leave. Sometimes I am gone longer and his Dad and I have a great coparent system," she wrote. "He understands how much he needs his mommy."

The Total Bellas alum emphasized that her choice not to frequently share Matteo online is a conscious one meant to protect him.

"I wish it could be protected more. I understand sharing certain moments every now and then but not all the time. So please no more comments like this, Nikki added. "Maybe shouldn't have responded but triggered bc a small group of you think if your kid isn't posted all the time he isn't with you."

Nikki also showed off a group outing Matteo and her sister with Brie and her son Buddy, with the twins taking their boys, who were born just one day apart, for an early birthday celebration to Legoland.

"Our boys are almost 5 🥹," Nikki began in the sweet video shared to her page Monday. "We did an early birthday celebration for them together since their mamas will be in NYC for SummerSlam. Buddy and Matteo were in heaven!! Matteo was in his element. He's such an incredible Lego builder! Same with Buddy! They LOVED the fast roller coasters and all the different playgrounds! Buddy was like no parade more playgrounds! lol It was non stop celebration playtime! Love that our boys, our spiritual twins, get to spend this special day together, always. 🥳🥳"

Nikki has been co-parenting with her ex-husband since filing for divorce from Chigvintsev in September 2024, just one week after the Dancing with the Stars pro was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

He was never charged due to a lack of evidence. Their divorce was finalized in November 2024, with Nikki agreeing to pay Artem $3,500 per month in child support and a $200,000 lump sum.

She addressed the settlement on the The Nikki & Brie Show podcast she co-hosts with her sister Brie Garcia.

"Divorce has to deal with the paper, the contract you signed during marriage," Nikki explained. "So, our settlement is what everyone saw. Yes, I had to give him $200,000. Spousal support, alimony."