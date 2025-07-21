Ted Lasso Filming Season 4 In Kansas City -- See Who's Back for New Episodes!

AppleTV+

The first look at Ted Lasso Season 4 is here -- with a few names noticeably MIA as filming gets underway.

Ted Lasso Season 4 has begun production, with AppleTV+ revealing the first look at the new episodes with a photo on Monday.

Pictured are Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, all grabbing grub somewhere together as filming begins in Kansas City.

Additional filming will take place in London as well.

The press release also notes "fan favorites" including Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt will be back. Not mentioned, however, are Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed, aka Jamie Tartt and Nate, respectively.

"Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team," the streamer said of the plot. "Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

Season 3 ended ended with Ted returning home to his adoring son, before taking up a coaching position for the boy's team. Goldstein's Roy Kent was last saeen as the AFC Richmond coach, with Waddingham's Rebecca sticking around as well. Temple's Keeley, meanwhile, was seen pitching the all-female team.