Tyson Beckford Confesses Foot Fetish As He Gushes Over Octavia Spencer's Feet on Watch What Happens Live

Watch What Happens Live/YouTube

Tyson Beckford likes feet and he isn't afraid to admit it.

The 54-year-old model and Kings Court star revealed his "passion for tootsies" on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, even giving fellow guest Octavia Spencer's feet a once-over.

The admission came during a game of "Dwheel Breakers," where host Andy Cohen asked Beckford about potential dealbreakers in a partner.

While footing the bill for every date was a no-go, a shared love of feet on the other hand, was something he was able to get behind.

"Oh, hell yeah," Beckford enthusiastically responded when Cohen asked if he'd date someone with a foot fetish, before making an admission of his own: "Yeah! I got a foot fetish."

It was then he turned to fellow guest, Spencer, who was sporting peep-toe heels, and confessed, "I already checked out your shoes! I did! I did! I was like, 'Ooh!' That's a good shade."

"Do you like Octavia's feet?" Cohen pressed To which Beckford confidently declared, "I do. She's got nice feet."

Beckford then jokingly asked if he could "touch" the Oscar winner's toes, before getting a quick swipe with Spencer's permission and then smelling his fingers.

That's not the only confession the model made Sunday night. He also dished on which celebs he's DM'd, telling Cohen he's slid into the Rihanna's DMs.

But it wasn't romantically motivated, with Tyson noting, "It was not like I'm trying to hook up with her, just you know, 'My sister, I'm proud of you. Another Caribbean woman.'"

Meanwhile, Beckford is currently looking for love on Bravo's Kings Court -- and likely someone who shares his love of feet -- alongside NBA all-star Carlos Boozer, and WWE legend Thaddeus "Titus O'Neil" Bullard are hoping to find their queen from a group of 21 women.

On the premiere episode of the new dating series, Beckford got candid about his past relationship woes, sharing why it's been hard for him to find a lasting love.

"I have trust issues. I've been cheated on," he revealed. "Can give you a couple scenarios. Once, I was dating this girl and I went out of town for a couple weeks, and we were sharing a dog so I came back. She was seeing some other guy, and the guy was walking my dog, and then it ended up in Page Six."