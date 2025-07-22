Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Expecting First Child Together

Getty

The couple shared their pregnancy announcement with a sweet video, which comes more than a year after Hayley was hospitalized for an emergency craniectomy following a dance performance.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are going to be parents!

The Dancing with the Stars alum and his wife announced that they're expecting their first child together with a sweet video posted to Instagram Tuesday. In the clip, Derek walks over to Hayley and the two embrace while overlooking a gorgeous scenic backdrop. As they hug and hold each other in the sunshine, Hayley holds up a strip of sonogram photos, beaming with joy.

"We can't believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small ♥️," the couple captioned the joint post.

Derek and Hayley have been open about wanting to start a family, with the dance pro telling E! News last year that expanding their dance crew was on their radar.

"We definitely want to have a family eventually," Hough said at the time. "We'll see what's in the cards, what's on the horizon. Little dancing children running around."

The couple's baby fever came after meeting Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's newborn back in 2023.

"There wasn't a rush on [thinking about kids] until we just met Val and Jenna Chmerkovskiy's baby, and that was when it was kinda like, 'Should we get on this now?'" Hayley told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

And Val clearly helped seal the deal, with Derek recalled the advice his fellow DWTS pro gave him about becoming a dad: "Bro, for somebody who creates, this will be your ultimate creation."

The happy news also comes more than a year after Hayley was hospitalized after she became "disoriented" during a performance in Washington, D.C., on their joint Symphony of Dance tour.

"She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy," Derek wrote on Instagram in December 2023 of the scary moment, which came just months after the pair tied the knot. "I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time."

Hayley was given medical clearance to resume performing in April 2024, but the ordeal shook the newlyweds.

"After three months of getting married, it was like, 'Oh, we're putting those vows to the test real fast,'" Derek told E! News in March. "But it's been wonderful. It's beautiful. We've had an extraordinary year of triumph, of challenge and we're here having a good time."