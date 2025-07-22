Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Who She'd "F--k, Marry, Kill" Between Three Former Costars

Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow played a challenging game of "F--k, Marry, Kill" involving three of her former costars.

In a July 22 episode of The goop Podcast, 52-year-old Paltrow started strong and answered an "impossible" question of who she'd f--k, marry and kill between Robert Downey Jr., Timothée Chalamet and Jude Law.

"This is impossible," Paltrow continued, "there's no way I can answer this."

Paltrow managed to pick her would-be husband rather quickly, with her on-screen Iron Man hubby being named as her imaginary spouse.

"I would marry Robert because we would just laugh so much and have such a fun, weird life and travel," she mentioned, without giving it a second thought.

"And, anyway, I'm already, basically, I am married to him in movies, so what's the difference?"

But the other two choices were difficult for Paltrow, since she had love for all three of them.

"Who am I gonna f--k you guys? Jude or Timothée Chalamet?" she asked. "That's very tough."

"I guess I have to say Jude only because it's like robbing the cradle, really, if I do it with Timothée," Paltrow confessed. She also kept in mind about how her children would feel if she chose her Marty Supreme costar instead.

"I think my children would kill me if I did that," she said of Chalamet.

The difficult decision then led her to admit she would have to choose to "kill" Chalamet, which Paltrow didn't really love, so she changed her mind.

"I'm not gonna say. Both. I'm gonna marry all three," she declared, going against the rules of the game. "I'm gonna marry and f--k all three. How's that? I'm a modern woman. I'm not killing anyone."