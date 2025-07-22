Malcolm-Jamal Warner Wanted to be Remembered as a 'Good Person' In Last Interview Before Death

Getty

Just two months before his tragic passing from an accidental drowning, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for playing Theodore Huxtable on the The Cosby Show, gave his final public interview, opening up about how he hoped to be remembered.

"I will be able to leave this earth knowing and people knowing that I was a good person," Warner said during a May 21 episode of the Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford podcast.

Reflecting on the influence of his father, Warner shared, "[My dad] said to me often, 'You know people love you, and people [are] always talking about your career and your success and all of that, but what really makes me the most proud is that you are a good person.'"

Warner also expressed a desire for his Hollywood career to leave a lasting legacy. After starring on the iconic NBC sitcom, he went on to star in other major series like Reed Between the Lines and The Resident.

"I remember my mother said to me one time that, 'Mr. Cosby gave you immortality,' so I know on one lane there's legacy there," he said. "But then, because I've had this full life after that show, there's another lane of legacy that I get to leave."

While Warner hoped to be celebrated for his accomplishments, he also wanted others to take away an important message from how he lived his life, telling Ford he hoped to show people that "with all of the darkness in the world, it is possible to maintain your soul and be a good person."

TMZ first broke the news, reporting Warner died Sunday while in Costa Rica from an apparent drowning. Per AP, Costa Rican officials said he was swimming at Playa Cocles in Limon when the current pulled him deeper into the ocean. The country's Judicial Investigation Agency confirmed the news Monday, noting that he was "declared lifeless at the scene" after being rescued by beachgoers. The official cause of death was later confirmed by Costa Rican National Police as asphyxia. He was 54.

In the wake of the heartbreaking news, both friends and Warner's former co-stars paid tribute to him, echoing his sentiments about his legacy.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who worked alongside Warner on Reed Between the Lines, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying: "What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I'm so sorry for this unimaginable loss."

Eddie Griffin who starred opposite Warner on Malcolm & Eddie from 1996-2000 posted a photo of Warner to his Instagram Story with the caption, "My Big little Brother 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾"

Jamie Foxx also shared a brief tribute, writing, "Speechless on this one rest in power, my brother."