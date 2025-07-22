Ozzy Osbourne's Final Instagram Post Was Shared One Day Before His Death

Getty

Osbourne was very active on social media leading up to his death, giving fans an inside look at his final performance and news on his future plans.

Ozzy Osbourne's Instagram page was updated with the news he sadly passed away earlier today -- but before that announcement, the rocker shared a post just one day before his death.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his family announced Tuesday. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The message was shared by Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, and four of his five children, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne and Louis Osbourne. Ozzy was 76.

Before that post, Osbourne's most recent upload came just Monday -- as he shared a behind-the-scenes image from his recent Back to the Beginning concert. The show saw him reunite with his former Black Sabbath bandmates for the first time in 20 years -- and was also announced as his final concert with the group ever.

The show went down July 5 in Birmingham, UK, with the photo showing the sign set up outside of his dressing room. There was no caption added to the post.

The comments on the post have since been flooded with tributes to the late rocker, with many leaving some variation of "rest in peace" and "we love you."

Leading up to that post, Osbourne's page had been sharing other photos and videos from the farewell concert -- before revealing four days ago that the Back to the Beginning show would be getting a theatrical release. The film is slated for a 2026 release.

"The feature-length concert film will be a big-screen celebration of Ozzy Osbourne and the legacy of Black Sabbath, capturing the raw power and emotional weight of Ozzy’s final bow in his hometown of Birmingham," Mercury Studios said in a collab post announcing the release.

"Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park," added the post. "Featuring thunderous performances of War Pigs, Iron Man, and a show-stopping Paranoid, the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance."

He also announced the release of his upcoming memoir, titled, "Last Rites," and posted some of his candid backstage moments from the Birmingham show.

Ozzy also appeared on his daughter Kelly Osbourne's Instagram feed shortly before his death, as she shared some personal photos and videos from the Black Sabbath show as well -- photos and videos that included her getting engaged to Sid Wilson backstage.

On July 5, during Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath, the backstage buzzed with excitement as the Slipknot DJ popped the question in front of the Osbourne family and crew, presenting an 18k yellow gold ring covered in diamonds that resembled a beehive.

During the sweet moment, Ozzy jokingly called out, "F--k you, you're not marrying my daughter," but was later seen smiling and tugging at Wilson's arm to look at the beautifully bedazzled ring.

Sharon Osbourne, meanwhile, shared another image from the concert just four hours ago -- shortly before Ozzy's death was announced to the public.

The photo shows her backstage at the show with producer Andrew Watt and Slash.

Jack Osbourne also shared footage from the concert to his feed, showing his own children rocking out to the show.

