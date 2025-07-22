Rock Stars, Celebrities React to Ozzy Osbourne's Death -- See Powerful Tributes!

Getty

"He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend," shared Elton John as tributes pour in.

Ozzy Osbourne is being honored as the legend he is after his death at 76.

His family announced the news on Tuesday, in a statement reading, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

His death comes after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, but didn't come out with it publicly until 2020, before essentially retiring from the stage. He reunited with Black Sabbath earlier this month for what was billed as his final performance with the band; it was his first performance with the group in 20 years.

Almost immediately after his passing was announced, stars flocked to social media to pay tribute to the late great.

Among the first was a post from the official Black Sabbath account, which shared a photo of Osbourne from their final show with the caption "Ozzy Forever."

Elton John, meanwhile, called Osbourne "a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend" in his tribute. John added, "He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love."

Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood shared, "I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne. What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham."

On his Instagram Story, Marilyn Manson wrote, "Ozzy was a genuine hero and inspiration to me. It was one of the greatest privileges in my life to have known him as a friend. His beautiful spirit will remain in my heart forever."

Sir Rod Stewart shared a cheeky tribute, writing, "Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I'll see you up there - later rather than sooner."

Tom Morello, on his own Story, added, "God bless you Ozzy" -- while director James Gunn wrote, "Rest in Peace, Ozzy. Thank you for everything."

Vince Neil also shared a throwback photo, captioning it, "It's a sad day!!! Ozzy RIP!!!"

See more tributes below:

I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne 💔🙏 What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham🙏☀️❤️🎤 pic.twitter.com/Z6V2CNXWNG — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) July 22, 2025 @ronniewood

RIP Ozzy. Right after the recent huge Black Sabbath final concert. Sad.. In my opinion the Creators of Heavy Metal 🤘🏽🙏 pic.twitter.com/j2JdI6WA9C — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 22, 2025 @FINALLEVEL

Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YVKpAz6FKg — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 22, 2025 @FlavorFlav

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away, aged 76 - just weeks after his final concert.



RIP to a heavy metal legend. https://t.co/HWjWnFHOvR — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 22, 2025 @PiersUncensored

I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every… pic.twitter.com/vvCI4z862b — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) July 22, 2025 @yungblud

🖤 From all of us in Warrant 🖤



We grew up cranking & losing ourselves in the sounds of Ozzy Osbourne. His music was an inspiration to so many of us musicians & fans!

Our deepest condolences to Sharon, Osbourne family, & all who loved him. Rest in power, Prince of Darkness. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/7ZQFF5WWHw — WARRANT (@warrantrocks) July 22, 2025 @warrantrocks

@OzzyOsbourne was and will always be a one of a kind true rock legend. For him to have been that close to death on July 5 and still get up there and perform like he promised... Wow! That puts him in a category of his own. Talk about commitment and loyalty to your fans. Nobody's… pic.twitter.com/Bn4X0d4MX6 — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) July 22, 2025 @sammyhagar

RIP @ozzyosbourne Thank you for all that you did for metal & Pantera. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Amy & Louis, we are so very sorry for your loss ❤️‍🩹



📷: @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/qmo308OVdh — Pantera (@Pantera) July 22, 2025 @Pantera

