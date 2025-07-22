Scheana Shay Reveals Surprising Hollywood Hookups In New Memoir -- And Names Big Names!

Getty

The Vanderpump Rules alum reveals her shocking list of former celebrity flings in her new memoir, and it's a who's-who of early aughts heartthrobs.

Scheana Shay isn't holding anything back.

In the book, Shay reveals she once put herself on a self-imposed celebrity dating detox after years of headline-making hookups.

"I said to myself, okay Scheana, you've tried dating (or at least hanging out and hooking up with) all of these celebrities -- Jesse Metcalfe, Eddie Cibrian, John Mayer, Shemar Moore, Josh Hopkins, Shane West, Jesse McCartney, JC Chasez, Adrian Grenier, Ricardo Chavira, William Tell, two actors from The Notebook, and a few NFL, NBA, and MLB players, to name a few -- and that’s not really working out," Shay writes. "It's time to switch things up and date someone who's under the radar: I didn't want any of the fanfare or complications that came with being linked to someone famous. I wanted to be with someone who was grounded."

In an interview with Us Weekly ahead of the release of her memoir, Shay admitted even she looks back at that list with disbelief.

"I feel like if a 40-year-old Scheana was single and not a mom, I couldn't get the guys I used to get," she said. I don't know how I did it in my early 20s -- people don't believe me!"

According to the Bravo star, it all came down to the time and place.

"It was such a different time," Shay explained. "Social media has completely changed the life of celebrity, privacy, going out. [In the past], any night you could be at a club and like, 'Oh, I'm at Leonardo DiCaprio's table.' And then Cuba Gooding Jr. walks up. Now Justin Timberlake's here -- and I'm just the girl at the table. What is life?'"

As VPR fans may remember, Shay's history with Mayer dates back to her days working at a cigar club, calling him "very much a gentleman," though in the book she also casually drops that the "Free Fallin'" singer is "into phone sex."

Things have gotten a little awkward since, however, with Shay recalling giving Mayer an awkward hug after their brief romance.

"One time I awkwardly gave him a hug," Shay recalled. "The last time I saw him, it was a handshake."

Talking about it with Bravo exec and Mayer's good friend, Andy Cohen, Shay said she's had "a few conversations [about it]" with Cohen on some "Watch What Happens Live commercial breaks."

She also spilled on her past with Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe, who was actually her crush long before she met him.

"I had a crush on him in college," Shay admitted. "He was a dreamboat -- still is. It was a lot, really quickly, but he was an absolute sweetheart."

Then there's S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore, whom Shay first fell for during his Young and the Restless days.

"I remember being like, 'Oh my God, Malcolm,'" she recalled. "Years later, I see him at a Super Bowl party -- he catches my eye, I catch his." The two eventually hooked up "at his place."

These days, Shay has settled down with husband, Brock Davies, with whom she shares daughter Summer Moon.