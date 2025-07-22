Video Shows Convicted Murderer Dancing Naked After Brutally Killing Two Men In London

Metropolitan Police/Flickr

Video also showed the suspect performing sex acts on one of the victims, before stabbing him and cutting his throat ... this after allegedly killing the man's partner and hiding the body, before decapitating and dismembering them both.

The man accused of brutally killing, then decapitating and dismembering two men and abandoning their body parts in suitcases in London has been found guilty of murder.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, was convicted Monday, July 21, of the murders of Paul Longworth, 71, and Albert Alfonso, 62, in July 2024. Before the trial, Mosquera admitted to the manslaughter of Alfonso, but denied the murder charges against him, claiming Alfonso killed his partner.

"This has been one of the most harrowing murders my team have ever investigated, a case that will stay with many of us for a long time," Detective Chief Inspector Ollie Stride said in a statement following the conviction, saying the two victims "were murdered in the most brutal and callous of ways in their own home."

Stride said the two victims "were in a loving, committed relationship and welcomed Mosquera into their home." According to prosecutors, via BBC, Mosquera was paid for his time with Alonso, who allegedly liked to engage in "extreme sex" acts. Though Alonso and Longworth were in a civil partnership, prosecutors said Longworth had "nothing to do with" his partner's "extreme" sex life.

Per police, Mosquera's defense tried to say the couple "were in a controlling and coercive relationship," but prosecutors argued Alfonso had no reason to kill his partner.

Grisly footage was shown as evidence during the trial, with Stride saying in his statement that his team "consumed hundreds hours of footage, including some of the utmost disturbing and graphic nature" to ensure a conviction.

"Those images will stay with all of us for a very long time," he added.

Authorities determined Longworth was killed first while Alfonso was at work, with ITV News sharing some of the video evidence made public following Mosquera's conviction laying out the timeline (above).

Video showed Longworth speaking to a neighbor from a window in his flat, which is the last sighting of him alive. Then, Mosquera was spotted closing the curtains to the window, which is when police believe he killed Longworth.

Per police, Longworth "died from multiple severe blunt force traumas to the head with a hammer, with injuries on his hands suggesting he'd try to defend himself." He then allegedly hid the body in a storage space under the bed in Longworth's room, before waiting for Alfonso to return home. Images of the storage space are in the video above.

Footage also shows Alfonso and Mosquera walking into the apartment later that evening, before a camera set up to record sex between the two in Alfonso's bedroom captured his own murder, per police. "The footage showed Mosquera performing sex acts on Albert in his bedroom, before repeatedly stabbing him and cutting his throat," said authorities.

Per the BBC's account, the video allegedly shows both men, naked, wresting to the ground -- Alfonso already bleeding from a knife wound to the neck. As they fall to the floor, Mosquera allegedly gets on top of Alfonso and shouts, "You like it?" -- before stabbing him in the chest, according to Metro. Eventually, Alfonso's breathing can no longer be heard.

After the attack, Mosquera was seen singing in Spanish and dancing, before using a computer -- footage which can also be seen in ITV's video above.

Electronic Evidence

Leading up to the murders, Mosquera's computer showed he searched online for a chest freezer, collected information about Alfonso's finances and looked up the value of the couple's home.

He also allegedly searched for "serial killers of London" and "Jack the Ripper film."

Prosecutors believe he "set about trying to steal from" the victims after their deaths -- and accuse him of messaging Alfonso's boss after the murders to say he would be out of town in Costa Rica dealing with a family emergency for two months.

Discovery of the Bodies

The search for Mosquera began, after police responded to a report of a man behaving "suspiciously" at the Clifton Suspension Bridge around midnight on July 10.

Authorities then discovered the decapitated and dismembered bodies of the two victims in suitcases at the landmark.

A label on the luggage led investigators to the victims' flat, where additional human remains were found in a freezer chest. Mosquera was arrested shortly after, with video of his apprehension included in the video above.