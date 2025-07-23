Brittany Cartwright Reacts to Ex Jax Taylor Leaving The Valley, Reveals Where They Stand

Bravo

The Valley star was grilled on all things Jax, with Brittany revealing why their divorce has yet to be finalized, if Jax is still in therapy, and whether or not she believes he's still sober.

Brittany Cartwright is opening up about where she stands with her ex Jax Taylor -- and is sharing her thoughts on him leaving their Bravo series, The Valley.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the reality star was grilled on all things Jax, with Brittany being asked a series of questions in a segment called: "We Britt-Need to Know."

Brittany, 36, -- who appeared on the late-night show alongside her co-star Zack Wickham -- revealed her reaction to the news that Jax, 46, won't be returning for the third season of The Valley.

When host Andy Cohen asked if she was "privy" to the announcement and her thoughts on Jax's exit, Brittany said, "I found out the night before, and I was like, 'That was a great decision by ... everyone.'"

Last Wednesday, Jax -- who shares 4-year-old son Cruz with Brittany -- announced his departure from the series after two seasons in a statement.

"After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley," he said. "Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself - especially for our son, Cruz.”

The news came amid continued drama for Jax and Brittany, who are in the throes of divorce.

The couple -- who tied the knot in 2019 after years in front of the camera on Vanderpump Rules -- hit a rough patch earlier this year amid renewed allegations of infidelity and Jax's struggles with substances.

Brittany confirmed she had moved into a separate home before officially filing for divorce during the summer of 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences," with cameras catching the Kentucky native's official filing as the show filmed for Season 2.

On Tuesday, Brittany gave an update on her divorce from Jax, revealing whether or not it has been finalized.

"He [Jax] said your divorce was set to be finalized July 21st, which was yesterday. Are you now officially divorced?" Andy asked Brittany, who replied, "Unfortunately no."

When asked why, Brittany admitted with a laugh, "We both, like, didn’t send in all of our stuff at the right time."

"It's a lot of stuff that happen," she continued. "So, October 15 is the new date, and it's going to happen."

The Bravo star went on to reveal where she current stands with her ex amid their divorce.

"Horrible," Brittany told Andy. "No trust whatsoever."

She also shed light on her apparent co-parenting relationship with Jax. When asked how many times Cruz has stayed over at Jax's house, Brittany replied, "Maybe 10 times in the past year and a half, two years. So, [Cruz is] with me 24/7, which I love. I wouldn't change it for anything."'

As for whether Jax has "finally" started to pay into their mortgage or contributed to any expenses for Cruz, Brittany claimed, "Nope. Absolutely not. Nope."

Brittany and Zack also addressed Jax's sobriety and mental health after Jax's stint in rehab to treat his struggles with alcohol and cocaine addiction.

When Andy asked if Jax is still attending therapy, Brittany claimed, "Nope."

"You believe he is sober, though?" Andy pressed, to which Brittany paused in hesitation, and turned to Zack, who explained, "I think you’ll see on the reunion, we talk about it, and we get very deep about what we think it is. So, we’ll just say watch the reunion."

"Well, he’s sober from some things, but not from all things," Brittay said. "I'll just say that."