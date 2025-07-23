Influencer Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud's Fiancé 'Tragically Killed' Weeks Before Their Wedding

Instagram

"I don't have anything to give right now," wrote the social media star, who was set to tie the knot with her fiancé Ian de Metz on August 31, before he was "tragically killed in a work accident."

Influencer Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud has experienced an unimaginable tragedy.

In a statement shared to her Instagram account, the social media star's close friend Nat announced the heartbreaking news that Carnat-Gronnerud's fiancé, Ian de Metz, has died -- just weeks before their August 31 wedding.

"Hey everyone, Hannah’s bestie Nat here. It is with the heaviest heart that I have to share the news with you all, of the passing of Hannah’s beloved husband Ian, on Thursday July 17, 2025. Ian was tragically killed in a work accident," Nat began in the caption.

"Hannah and Ian’s families appreciate you all and your support during this tragedy. We are continuing to surround them with love and ask you for your thoughts and prayers," she continued.

"Please see the second slide for the funeral service information and a reception to follow," she concluded. 🪽

The post featured a collage of sweet photos of Carnat-Gronnerud and de Metz over the years, along with funeral information, sharing that it took place on Monday.

Carnat-Gronnerud broke her silence on her fiancé's death on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, resharing a post from a fan who expressed their condolences.

"I don't have anything to give right now but I must say thank you," she wrote. "I am in complete awe at the love so many of you feel between Ian and I. My baby 💜💜💜 thank you for all of your messages, please keep sending them."

Carnat-Gronnerud -- who is known by her 62,000 Instagram followers as "Thatgrlhannah" -- shared content about body positivity and her daily life, while also regularly featuring her husband-to-be and their romance, including taking fans into their wedding planning process.

In early June, Carnat-Gronnerud posted a photo of her and de Metz's Save the Dates, revealing that their nuptials were to take place on August 31 in Calgary, Canada.

"NOBODY FREAK OUT BUT EVERYBODY FREAK OUT BECAUSE IT'S HAPPENING 💍 👰 🤵‍♂️," she wrote at the time.

A few weeks later, Carnat-Gronnerud expressed her excitement that there were "68 days" left until their wedding.

"68 days until I marry my baby!! My literal SOULMATE ANGEL CHILD BABYBOO MY LUUUURV MY BF4EVER MY EVERYTHANG I’M SO OBSESSED WITH!!!!!," she captioend an Instagram post that appeared to be a screenshot from their wedding website. "HE IS ME I AM HIM!!!! I literally want to crawl under his skin and into his body!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 💍 👰🏼‍♀️ 🤵‍♂️ 💍."

Carnat-Gronnerud's final post on her profile was shared less than a week ago. In the video, she cuddled with her goats while asking her followers whether or not she and de Metz should do a first look at their wedding.

Following the news of de Metz's tragic passing, Carnat-Gronnerud's friend, Nathalie Berard, launched a GoFundMe to support the influencer and her family amid their devastating loss.

"In Loving Memory of Ian de Metz, It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Ian de Metz, beloved husband of Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud, son, brother, family member and friend," Berard wrote in the fundraiser's description. "Ian's sudden departure in a tragic workplace accident has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. As Hannah, her family and Ian's family begin to navigate this unimaginable loss, we are rallying around them to offer our love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

"This fund has been created to support Hannah and family with the many unexpected costs that come with losing a loved one including funeral expenses, time away from work, travel and the emotional weight of rebuilding day by day," she added.

Berard went on to note that de Metz "was known for his warmth, kindness and generous spirit."

"He brought light to every room he entered and left a lasting impression on everyone he met," she said, adding that it's now "our turn to carry some of the weight for Hannah and family, just as Ian would have done for any of us."

"If you’re able to donate, any amount, big or small, it will go a long way. If you're unable to give financially, please consider sharing this page with others who may be able to help or who knew and loved Ian," Berard concluded.