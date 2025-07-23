Jessica Simpson Has Wardrobe Malfunction Performing In Lace-Up Dress on TODAY

Getty

Jessica Simpson returned to the stage on TODAY ... and brought a mini wardrobe malfunction to the stage with her!

As she continues her comeback following a 15-year hiatus from live performances, the singer performed a number of new songs and classics. While singing new single "Fade," from her upcoming album Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2, however, she started to lose control of her dress.

During the song, her pale pink, laced-up dress visibly began slipping down slowly, exposing her darker pink bra. It happened again as she sang a medley of hits, including "I Think I'm In Love" and "With You," with Simpson doing a quick fix both times by pulling the dress back up.

Post performance, the country singer did an interview to discuss what she's been up to -- and addressed the near nip-sip.

"Of course I had like a malfunction here and everywhere -- but it's okay," she exclaimed to the TODAY cohosts. "I think my boob stayed in so that's good!" Simpson then added with a laugh.

Simpson then shouted out her three kids for supporting her through everything.

"They know me singing Christmas songs but they've never seen me on stage," she said, calling them her "biggest supporters."

In addition to getting back out there professionally, Simpson told the cohosts she's putting herself back into the dating world too.

Back in January, Simpson announced she and her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, had been "living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage." The two, who have been married since July 2014, share three children together: Maxwell, Ace and Birdie.

Saying it's been "almost two years" since they split and that she's "slightly terrified" to date again, Simpson also said, "I'm ready, it's on."

"I don't have a look or anything like that," she added of what she's looking for in a man. "I just like for somebody to be individually who they are and exude confidence without the ego. It's hard to find, but I feel like it's out there."