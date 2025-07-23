Julie Chrisley Shuts Down Speculation She Faked Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Disrespectful'

Getty

Julie Chrisley is setting the record straight.

During the Wednesday, July 23 episode of her Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, the 52-year-old reality star fiercely denied recent rumors suggesting she faked her past breast cancer diagnosis.

"The one thing that I wanna talk about that was in the tabloids is they said that I faked my breast cancer, and that is the craziest thing," Julie said. "What people don't realize is [that] I was diagnosed with breast cancer [in] March of 2012."

Todd Chrisley chimed in to point out that Julie was just 39 years old when she received the diagnosis -- well before the couple's legal issues.

"I had already been diagnosed with breast cancer," Julie maintained. "I was completing my treatment at that time. But the thing is that someone would think that I would ever fake a breast cancer diagnosis. I have had the pleasure of meeting so many amazing, wonderful women who have fought the breast cancer fight."

Julie, who underwent a double mastectomy and radical hysterectomy before going into remission, didn't back down when it came to the accusations either, adding: "It is so disrespectful."

"Obviously, if that's something I was gonna do, it didn't help," she added with a laugh. "Because I went to prison. But I went to prison 11 years later. … It didn't even make sense."

Julie and Todd were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in 2022 after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisley Knows Best stars reported to prison in January 2023 and were released early after receiving pardons from former President Donald Trump in May.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, also addressed the hurtful rumors during her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast last month.

"I was getting my coffee across the street this morning and I was looking through social media and I saw to where someone commented that my family was this fraud and we're terrible human beings, XYZ, and how my mother faked her breast cancer diagnosis," Savannah recalled on the June 17 episode. "Apparently, she faked her breast cancer diagnosis to avoid court proceedings, was what this individual said."

And similarly to Julie, Savannah wasted no time clearing the air.

"They weren't federally or criminally charged until 2019," she said. "So, that right there completely debunks your whole theory."