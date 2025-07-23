Kristin Cavallari Done with Reality TV After Latest Series: 'Not Normal'

Getty

On the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, The Hills alum opened up about why she's closing the chapter on unscripted television following the release of her E! series Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

On the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the Laguna Beach and The Hills alum opened up about why she's closing the chapter on unscripted television following the release of her E! series Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

"As fun as it was, it was not normal for me anymore," the 38-year-old mom of three admitted. "Being on TV is not part of my normal life anymore. I've said it a thousand times about my previous shows, but there is a level of stress that comes with being on a TV show. There just is."

Cavallari, who got her start on Laguna Beach back in 2004 before moving on to The Hills and later Very Cavallari, said the experience of shooting Honestly Cavallari was "a lot."

"It's funny, because right after I said that I would love to do another season -- and I would love to do a podcast tour," she recalled. "But now that the dust has settled and I've taken a second, I actually don't know that I want to do either one again."

Even though she called the show and tour "so great," Cavallari acknowledged, "I got what I needed from it personally [by] pushing myself out of my comfort zone and accomplishing my biggest fear in life. I just don't feel like I need to do it again."

She continued, "The show was so good, and with the first season [working so well], I almost don't want to put pressure on myself to have another really good season."

Ultimately, Cavallari said she's realized TV just isn't a good fit for her anymore.

"We got really lucky with a lot of the natural drama," she shared. "I just don't think TV is for me anymore, is what I've realized. It's just not."

While she's grateful for what the experience brought her, Cavallari said she's now ready to embrace a different pace.

"I had so much fun. I loved the show but I just don't think it's something I want to do again," she explained. "I'm really happy having this podcast and [my company] Uncommon James -- and that's kind of it. My work-life balance is so good that I don't think I want to rock the boat again."

"In a lot of ways, putting this out into the universe is finalizing that decision," she added. "But maybe subconsciously this is kind of what I want to do. I just don't even want to do it again."

Speaking with PEOPLE last month about the behind-the-scenes impact her previous series, Very Cavallari, had on her Nashville-based brand Uncommon James, Cavallari said: "I never regret showing any of those startup moments on Very Cavallari because I, actually during that phase, had a lot of entrepreneurs, founders, CEOs coming up to me and saying they really appreciated that I put those real raw, not-glamorous moments on TV. Because it's what every founder goes through."

But, she admitted, all that exposure came at a cost.