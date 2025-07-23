Who Are Ozzy Osbourne's Six Children and 10 Grandchildren?

Getty

The rock legend leaves behind quite the legacy, including his kids with Sharon Osbourne, one he adopted when he married his ex, and two children with his first wife -- who have shared their own subtle tributes to their late father.

The world lost an icon on Tuesday with the death of Ozzy Osbourne at 76. But, to his family, they lost a husband, father and granddad. Osbourne was dad to five biological children with two women, while also the adoptive father of his first wife's son. He had 10 grandchildren at the time of his death.

The Black Sabbath rocker was married to Thelma Riley from 1971-1982, adopting her son Elliot and welcoming two children with her. He then married Sharon Osbourne in 1982, before the two had three children of their own.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his family announced Tuesday. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The message was shared by Osbourne's wife, Sharon, and four of his five children, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne and Louis Osbourne.

Ozzy's Kids with Thelma Riley

Osbourne adopted Riley's then-5-year-old son Elliot when they got married, before having two children of their own, daughter Jessica and son Louis.

Elliot has remained out of the public eye, while Louis appeared on The Obournes reality show. Jessica, however, didn't -- though the announcement of her first pregnancy, making Ozzy a grandfather, was seen on the series. She welcomed daughter Isabelle at the time, before later welcoming two more children: Kitty and Harry.

Louis, meanwhile, has two children of his own -- son Elijah and daughter Maia.

"My recollection from my childhood with dad is that he'd be away for very long periods of time, and there'd always be a period of adjustment when he came home, and then it'd get to normality and then he'd go again," Jessica reportedly said in Jack's 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne. "So, it was a very erratic childhood with dad."

"When he was around and he wasn't pissed [as in drunk], he was a great father," Louis said in the doc. "But that was kind of seldom really."

Ozzy reportedly admitted he wasn't the best father to his youngest children, saying he didn't even remember when they were born. Louis, however, later said Ozzy was a "doting grandfather," who would check in with him weekly.

Both Jessica and Louis reportedly shared subtle tributes to their late father after his death, with Louis changing his Facebook profile photo to a black square. Jessica, meanwhile, shared a death announcement post from the On with Mario Lopez podcast to her Instagram Story, with the caption, "RIP Ozzy."

Louis was also mentioned in the family statement on Ozzy's death.

Ozzy's Children with Sharon Osbourne

After marrying Sharon in 1982, the pair welcomed eldest daughter Aimee the following year, in 1983. Then came Kelly Osbourne in 1984 and Jack Osbourne in 1985.

Most of the world really got to know Ozzy's family when they launched their infamous reality show in 2002 -- though Aimee decided against joining her siblings on the series.

"It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically," Aimee said about skipping the reality show in a 2020 interview.

"To me, I'd grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family," she said. "For who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as."

Aimee actually made the decision to move out of her parent's house at 16, at least partly in an attempt to distance herself from the show. Sharon has expressed regret for letting her daughter do this.

"I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane," Sharon said on The Talk. "She felt too that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea -- it was appalling to her."

Aimee has had a bit of a strained relationship with sister Kelly, with Kelly revealing in 2021 that the two "don't talk." She added, "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

She does, however, have a production company with brother Jack and followed in her father's musical footsteps, as the lead singer of the group ARO. Aimee has no children.

Kelly and Jack, of course, became household names when The Osbournes premiered and have continued to stay in the spotlight since.

Kelly went on to host Fashion Police, compete on Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer, was a judge on Australia's Got Talent, and released her own music -- including a cover of "Papa Don't Preach" and a duet of Black Sabbath's "Changes" with her father.

Kelly is mom to one child, Sidney, who she welcomed with partner Sid Wilson of Skipknot in 2022. In July 2025, backstage at her father's final concert with Black Sabbath and final performance ever before his death, Wilson proposed to Kelly -- with Ozzy watching the proposal.

"F--k you, you're not marrying my daughter," Ozzy joked in footage of the proposal, before he was later seen smiling and tugging at Wilson's arm to look at the beautifully bedazzled ring.

Jack had a few small acting gigs, before hosting Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie, competing on Dancing with the Stars and working with his dad on shows including Ozzy & Jack's World Detour and The Osbournes Want to Believe. He also made a documentary about his father, God Bless Ozzy Osbourne and directed the music video for his father's song, "Life Won't Wait."

Both Kelly and Jack have been open about their battles with substance abuse and sobriety and both had public weight loss journeys. In 2012, a 26-year-old Jack revealed he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis -- and shared, in 2024, that he was treating it with "alternative therapies."