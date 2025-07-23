Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt's Pregnancy

Getty

Davidson's candid comments come just days after Hewitt revealed the pair are expecting their first child together.

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad -- and he can't wait!

The 31-year-old comedian has spoken out for the first time since girlfriend Elsie Hewitt announced the couple is expecting their first child together in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Well, I honestly couldn't be more excited. As you know, it's been my dream forever since I was a little kid," Davidson gushed, while at the premiere of The Home Wednesday.

"The baby's mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist ever. She's going to be a great mom and I'm just stoked. I hope to be a, you know, the dad I hoped that I would have," he added, singing Hewitt's praises.

Fans may recall that Davidson tragically lost his own father, firefighter Scott Davidson, during the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York City -- something that deeply shaped his childhood and beyond.

Even still, Davidson has long dreamed of becoming a dad. Back in 2022, he told Kevin Hart on season 2 of his Peacock series, Hart to Heart, "I'm definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It's just, like, I'm so excited for that chapter."

Opening up about losing his father at a young age, he added, "I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now. It wasn't his fault [that] he passed away. But just to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that. I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't. My childhood was not great. Dad passed early. I just did not handle it great. It was just a f--king nightmare."

Hewitt first revealed the pregnancy via Instagram on July 16, posting a carousel of baby bump and sonogram pics alongside the Saturday Night Live alum with the cheeky caption, "Welp, now everyone knows we had sex."

The couple went public with their relationship in March, later making their red carpet debut in May at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball in NYC.

Hewitt posted about the event on Instagram, sharing a series of photos that saw her alongside Davidson. "@endofound 13th annual #BlossomBall 💜 this work, research & advocacy is extremely important to me. Thank you @seckinmd @padmalakshmi for having me and for all that you do for women's reproductive health," she wrote at the time.

As for how they met, Davidson also told E! News Wednesday that they were introduced through mutual friends.

"We both met through mutual friends who were just like, 'You guys should meet,' and then we met," Davidson shared. "We weren't really looking for anything and we immediately were just like, 'Oh, wow.'"

And per Davidson, the pair compliment each other well, with the funny man adding, "I would say she's female me and I'm male her. We just laugh all day."

And while they've only been Instagram official for a few months, Davidson said it was "very apparent" that he and the model-actress were meant to be when they first met.

"She's the best," he said. "I'm very lucky, and very, very happy."

Davidson also revealed that he's gotten lots of love and support from his former SNL castmates, as well as Adam Sandler, who he revealed gave him "some great advice."

"Everybody's just been super excited for me, because they know it's been my dream," Davidson shared. "They all just have been like, 'You're going to be great at this. It's the best thing you'll ever do in your life.'"

He continued, "When you do something, when we do anything, you want everyone to be excited, especially having a child, so everybody's been great."

Echoing a similar sentiment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, telling the fellow comedian: "It's my dream to be a dad, so I'm so excited. Elsie's excited. I'm excited, you know, to see her be a mom. So we're stoked."