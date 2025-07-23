Travis Kelce Jokes He Wears 'Nothing But a Tie' When Taylor Swift 'Comes Home'

Getty

Travis joked about stripping down for Swift -- but he isn't the only brother who lost his shirt in front of her.

Travis Kelce's life with Taylor Swift is just like Pretty Woman, he says -- except, in their situation, he's the Julia Roberts role.

On the July 23 episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, the brothers reviewed the classic 1990's film, Pretty Woman -- and Travis pitched a perfect idea.

"I think the only way to gauge it is to flip the script," he explained.

"I think we need to make Pretty Man. And we need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high class that she doesn't know where she's going," he said. "She doesn't know how to drive a car."

"Travis, you're living Pretty Man right now. You are pretty man. You're living your own Julia Roberts straight down," Jason mentioned, referring to Travis' billionaire pop star girlfriend.

Travis laughed, adding, "I'm wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home."

Then, the Kansas City Chiefs player recalled the first time he met Roberts in Dublin at Swift's Eras Tour in 2024 -- saying he never felt more connected to the award-winning actress.

"That's why me and Julia Roberts — when I met Julia — it felt like we were the same person, so cool," Travis recalled. "She spoke to me in this movie."

But Travis isn't the only brother who's lost his shirt in front of Swift.

On the same episode, Jason remembered the moment he met the pop star for the first time at Travis' Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in January 2024.

During the game, Jason ripped his shirt off in the private box, yelling and jumping into the stands with excitement for his brother -- something he said happened after "drinking for an entire six hours with Bill's Mafia before the game."