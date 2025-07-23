White House Slams 'Irrelevant Loser' Joy Behar After The View Hosts Say Trump Is Jealous of Obama

Getty

The harsh statement comes after Behar sounded off against Trump after he accused former president Barak Obama of planning a "coup."

Things got heated on The View this week after President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of trying to lead a "coup" to get him out of office.

The bold claim triggered a wave of fiery reactions from the show's cohosts, and now, the White House is clapping back.

During Wednesday's Hot Topics segment, Whoopi Goldberg teed up the discussion with a reference to Trump's explosive comments from the day before, when he alleged that Obama

"was trying to lead a coup" -- a statement that even got the former president to respond.

"These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," Obama spokesman Patrick Rodenbush told The New York Times. "Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes."

Joy Behar, meanwhile, was quick to call out Trump's hypocrisy, telling viewers: "First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6? Who was that again? That was not Obama," she said, directly referencing the Capitol insurrection led by Trump supporters in 2021. "The thing about him is he's so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green's song 'Let's Stay Together' better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It's driving him crazy."

It's clear Trump -- or someone at the White House -- was tuning in because they had a message for The View, and it read more like a threat.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said, "Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," before claiming the ABC daytime show has "hit the lowest ratings" in recent years.

"Behar should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump's historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air," the statement continued.

Per EW, The View declined to comment directly on Rogers' harsh statement regarding Behar, but a show spokesperson did push back on the ratings claim with some receipts.

"The View is up in total viewers and women 18-49, versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most-watched in four years," the rep told the outlet, adding that "season to date," The View is "ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season."

Things continued to get dicey on Wednesday's show, with Behar taking things even further by suggesting Obama sue Trump over the coup allegations.

"I agree with you on that," cohost Sunny Hostin chimed in. "Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think Michelle Obama still lives rent-free in his head, I think the fact that Malia graduated from Harvard still lives rent-free in his head, and it's just the very swag that Obama has that he will never have."

The White House suggesting The View is "the next to be pulled off air" comes after CBS canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert amid Paramount Global's pending sale to Skydance Media.