Why Pedro Pascal Is 'Appalled' by Wonder Woman 1984 Now

His comments have nothing to do with the film itself, but his appearance in it.
Pedro Pascal is never doing this one thing again -- after it left him feeling "appalled" filming Wonder Woman 1984.
The 50-year-old actor revealed his regret in an interview game of Agree To Disagree with LADBible alongside his Fantastic Four costar, Vanessa Kirby.
"I grow such s--t facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off, I really look very..." he said, before making a face of horror, implying that he doesn't look his best without facial hair. "Strongly disagree with a clean shaven me," he added.
"I think you looks gorgeous -- whatever," Kirby disagreed.
His costar then followed up with a question, asking Pascal about the last time he had a clean shaven face -- sending the actor down a memory lane to his time in the DC Extended Universe alongside Gal Gadot.
"I was so appalled by the way I look in 'Wonder Woman 1984.' I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary," he explained.
Pascal then clarified that he'd do it again for professional reasons -- only if it was a must for the movie.
Watch the Fantastic Four Junket Moment That Left Vanessa Kirby Confused as HellView Story
"If they asked me to be clean shave for Fantastic Four and insisted then I would've done it," he explained. "But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie."
He then quipped, "And we needed to look good."
The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters July 25.