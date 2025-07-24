Colbert Taunts Trump as 'Micropenis DJT' as South Park NSFW Attack Triggers Response

Getty

The cracks at Trump from Colbert and South Park, both owned by Paramount, come after the president applauded the company for canceling The Late Show -- a move that shocked and disappointed both fans and the late night world.

Stephen Colbert was riding high on Wednesday night's Late Show following news that President Donald Trump was reportedly named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The late-night host kicked off his monologue with the explosive allegation, citing a Wall Street Journal report that claims former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump back in May that his name appears among many high-profile figures in Epstein's sex-trafficking investigation.

This news reportedly came shortly before the Justice Department announced earlier this month that it would not release the files publicly.

"There's been a lot of smoking guns in this case, but shortly before we taped this show, we got the smokiest yet -- because the Wall Street Journal is now reporting that back in May, Attorney General Pam Bondi informed the president that his name was in the Epstein files," Colbert said, feigning shock before mocking Trump: "'What!' But he said he hardly knew the guy!"

Clearly reveling in the update, Colbert, who recently announced that parent company Paramount had pulled the plug on his show, turned to the camera and led a sarcastic celebration as his audience erupted in applause.

"He's in the files! He's in the files! Yay! Yay!" Colbert quipped.

He then jabbed at the familiar adage, saying: "You know how they say there's no such thing as bad publicity? They're not talking about this."

Colbert pointed out that Trump wasn't the only name in the documents.

"An official familiar with the documents said they contain hundreds of other names. Of course, names like Donald Trump, Donald John Trump, Donald J. Trump, Donny Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Father, Big Daddy, Big Daddy Bronzer, aka the Donald, and a mystery man known only as 'Micropenis DJT,'" he quipped.

The fresh round of Trump-bashing comes just days after the former president took aim at Colbert following the news that The Late Show will be ending in May 2026. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! [Fox News late night host] Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show."

Colbert didn't stay quiet for long. On Monday's episode, he responded directly and unapologetically to the president: "How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f--k yourself."

CBS announced the show's cancellation as a "financial decision" amid plummeting TV viewership, though it came just days after Colbert slammed Paramount Global -- CBS's parent company -- for its $16 million settlement payout to Trump. The lawsuit stemmed from a 60 Minutes interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, which Trump accused the network of editing in a "deceitful way."

South Park, which is also under the Paramount umbrella, also came at Trump, kicking off its 27th season with a scathing episode that depicted the former president in bed with Satan, also taking aim at his alleged ties to Epstein, and roasted him over everything from his memes to his manhood.

The episode, titled "Sermon on the 'Mount,'" features a cartoon Trump lounging in bed with the devil, begging for sex -- and being brutally shut down.

"Come on, Satan. I've been working hard all day," Trump says, to which Satan claps back, "You haven't been working! You've been doing your stupid memes and just f--king around."

"Come on, Satan. You know you can't resist this!" Trump insists, before exposing himself. Satan's response? "I can't even see anything. It's so small."

The episode also referenced the highly controversial Epstein list. As Satan and Trump lie in bed, the devil tells him: "Another random b--ch commented on my Instagram that you're on the Epstein list."

Trump responds, "The Epstein list? Are we still talking about that?"

"Well are you on the list or not?" Satan asks. "It's weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax."

"I'm not telling everyone to relax," Trump replies.

The episode didn't stop there, though, referencing Colbert and the CBS settlement directly with recurring character Jesus warning South Park residents, "Do you really want to end up like Colbert? If someone has the power of the presidency and also has the power to sue and take bribes, then he can do anything to anyone."

Ultimately, like Paramount in relation to 60 Minutes, South Park faces a lawsuit from Trump after its citizens criticize him, and like Paramount, they offer a multi-million dollar settlement and agree to make PSA's praising the president.

This sets up the night's most shocking and extremely NSFW moment as a possibly AI-generated Trump strips off his clothes while walking through the desert as a narration praises him. "No matter how hot it gets, he’s not afraid to fight for America. With conviction, discipline, and trust in God, he survived the desert."

Then, with Trump fully nude, his penis endorses the message, with the narrator adding, "Trump. His penis is teeny tiny, but his love for us is large."

The episode also comes as South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone inked a $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount, the parent company of Comedy Central and CBS, but there's more to it than just the payout.

Popular South Park YouTuber Blooms told fans on X that Parker and Stone weren't just mocking Trump for laughs, they were "rage baiting him with one goal in mind: f--k over Paramount."

"They want to piss him off so bad that he either sues Paramount again or refuses to let the merger happen," Blooms wrote. "This is supervillain-level 200 IQ plays from Matt and Trey, and they just became billionaires from it."

The White House responded to the episode Thursday in a statement to Variety, calling the show inauthentic, and slamming its ratings.

"The Left's hypocrisy truly has no end -- for years they have come after 'South Park' for what they labeled as 'offense' content, but suddenly they are praising the show," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said. "Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows."