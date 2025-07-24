Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dead at 71

Getty

Wrestling fans around the world are mourning the loss of an icon after news broke that Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.

Per TMZ Sports, who were first to break the news, emergency crews rushed to Hogan's Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning following reports of a cardiac arrest. The shocking news comes just weeks after Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, publicly denied swirling rumors that he had slipped into a coma, insisting at the time that the WWE Hall of Famer's heart was "strong" as he continued to recover from recent surgeries.

Last month, reports surfaced claiming Hogan was on his "deathbed," though sources close to the star said he was simply dealing with side effects from a neck surgery he underwent in May.

Born Terry Bollea, Hogan was more than just a wrestling champion; he was a pop culture phenomenon, with his signature look and unforgettable catchphrases making him a household name throughout the '80s and '90s, bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream, and turning WWE into a global powerhouse.

In addition to Daily, Hulk is survived by his two children, Brooke and Nick Hogan, whom he shared with ex-wife, Linda Claridge.