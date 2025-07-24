Wrestling World, Celebrities React to Hulk Hogan's Death -- See Their Tributes!

Getty

Tributes began pouring in for the wrestling great following his death at 71 Thursday.

Celebrities, the wrestling world and more are reacting to the news that Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.

TMZ Sports, who were first to break the news, reported that emergency crews rushed to Hogan's Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning following reports of a cardiac arrest.

The shocking news comes just weeks after Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, publicly denied swirling rumors that he had slipped into a coma, insisting at the time that the WWE Hall of Famer's heart was "strong" as he continued to recover from recent surgeries.

Last month, reports surfaced claiming Hogan was on his "deathbed," though sources close to the star said he was simply dealing with side effects from a neck surgery he underwent in May.

Almost immediately after his passing was announced, fellow wrestlers flocked to social media to pay tribute to the late great.

Among the first was fellow wrestling legend, Ric Flair, who wrote: "I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me."

Ric continued, sharing photos of him and Hogan over the years, "He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!"

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025 @RicFlairNatrBoy

WWE content creator, Dirty Dom weighed in, sharing a photo of Hogan with the caption, "RIP Brother."

In a subsequent tweet, Dom wrote, "RIP to Hulk Hogan. An American legend."

Bartstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy shared his condolences, tweeting: "The Hulkster was a true 1 of 1 American icon. A part of America died today. Rip to a true legend."

The WWE also shared a statement from their official X account that read: "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.



One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.



WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025 @WWE

See more tributes below:

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea.



He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” - a global sensation that inspired millions to work… pic.twitter.com/wXpgFvAhHA — Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2025 @TripleH

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Hulk Hogan is with the Lord.



One year ago he said:



“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus. This is the greatest day of my life!” pic.twitter.com/xL0OJS9yzh — Dale Partridge (@dalepartridge) July 24, 2025 @dalepartridge

I am saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. Hogan's name was synonymous with professional wrestling, transcending the industry to become an American pop culture fixture. My condolences go out to his fans, friends and family. Rest in peace.



— Carlos… pic.twitter.com/BYNS6YeA6C — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 24, 2025 @ThisIsTNA

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.