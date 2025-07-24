Kathy Hilton Reveals She Took ‘Tasteful’ Nudes for Her Husband

Getty

"I got into a very cute little position," Kathy Hilton revealed about her nudes.

Kathy Hilton is sharing a naughty secret -- the "tasteful" nudes she took for her husband, Rick Hilton.

On a July 23 episode of Call Her Daddy, the reality TV star confessed she snapped some nude photographs for her husband, and remembers what they looked like.

"He wanted to take those pictures when we were younger, and we were in Miami," the 66-year-old revealed.

"There was a mirror on the ceiling. But it's very tasteful. I got into a very cute little position, and you can't see. A little side of my butt showing."

Hilton also mentioned the photos are not accessible just for anyone to find and see -- adding the hint that they're not hidden in her house.

She mentioned that she locked them up in a bank vault to ensure no one else could get to them. Rick, however, still hasn't paid the photos a visit.

"I don't think he's over at the bank," she joked.

But this wasn't the first time the mom of four revealed her spicy secret.

On an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in December 2024, Hilton gave a scoop of where the photos were taken.

"We have a couple in the safe in the bank," she told sister Kyle Richards at the time.

"Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, they have those beds with the big mirror. Seriously, it's so sexy."