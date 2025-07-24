Kylie Jenner Reveals the Hilarious Culinary Skill Her Son Aire Has in Common With His Aunt Kendall

Instagram/Hulu

"i knew he was mine!!!" Kendall quipped after seeing her nephew's culinary skills, recalling her own infamous viral moment.

Kylie Jenner is sharing a hilariously sweet trait her son, Aire, shares with his aunt, Kendall Jenner.

The mom of two posted a picture on her Instagram Story on July 23 of her son cutting a cucumber -- Kendall Jenner style.

"runs in the family? @kendalljenner," she wrote.

Kendall reposted the Story onto hers -- joking that she might be more than just an aunt to Aire.

"i knew he was mine!!!" the model replied.

In a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall was seen cutting a cucumber in a peculiar fashion and mentioned how chopping it was "pretty easy."

Her mother, Kris Jenner, watched with concern as the 29-year-old cautiously cut through.

"Be careful, I kind of nipped myself the other day," the mother of six said to Kendall in the episode.

"I know, I'm kind of scared," Kendall replied.

"I'm definitely not a good cutter so don't zoom in on me. I'm not professional whatsoever," she then added.

Social media users took the clip and made it viral with memes and reenactments of the hilarious moment -- including some coming from her own family.

Kim Kardashian even referenced the iconic meme in American Horror Story: Delicate, where her character brought up the "Green Goddess" salad going viral on TikTok -- while cutting a cucumber mid conversation alongside her co-star, Emma Roberts.

The viral moment has become Kylie's favorite thing to tease her older sister about and now -- she gets to see the whole thing play out -- again -- with her own son.