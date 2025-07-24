Lisa Vanderpump Responds to Scheana Shay's Claim She Exploited 'Real-Life Pain' to Build TV Empire

Getty

Vanderpump's comments come after Shay accused her of exploiting her to start her TV empire.

Lisa Vanderpump is not holding back after Vanderpump Rules OG Scheana Shay accused her of exploiting a painful chapter from her life to build a reality TV empire.

"Guess what? I don't care what she says. How about that?" Vanderpump told TMZ Tuesday when asked about Shay's claims. "I'm more concerned about Ozzy Osbourne dying today. That's the saddest thing. Important things are what matter to me -- not her bulls--t."

The reality TV icon's blunt response comes after Shay opened up in an Us Weekly cover story earlier this month, where she claimed Vanderpump "low-key used my real-life pain to launch her TV empire."

The drama dates back to Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when Shay -- who was working as a server at one of Vanderpump's parties -- had an unexpected run-in with Brandi Glanville, the ex-wife of actor Eddie Cibrian. Shay had previously dated Cibrian, unaware he was married at the time.

"We all saw it play out on the show when I went up to her and she acts shocked that I was working her party with this guy's ex-wife who I used to date because I didn't know he was married," Shay recalled. "Up until about six months ago, that was the truth that I knew because that's what she told me."

"Now, I feel like she low-key used my real-life pain to launch her TV empire -- and what an empire she has."

Shay also said she was recently told by a producer that Vanderpump had concerns about her joining the Vanderpump Rules cast in 2012, referencing her past with Cibrian.

"[Lisa] was worried the Disney girl with a connection to Eddie wouldn't join," Shay claimed. "In that moment, my jaw wanted to drop to the floor."

According to Shay, Vanderpump never came clean about what she knew -- instead, "she gaslit me about it for a decade instead of just coming to me in the beginning."

"And that's the thing with Lisa: She doesn't make mistakes. She makes moves and then calls them coincidences," she added.

Shay also reflected on how her view of Vanderpump has changed over the years.

"I've always looked up to Lisa. I've always admired her. Now I'm like, 'Did I admire her out of fear?' I guess I would've just like to have agency in my own story."

Shay's not the only one making these claims about Vanderpump -- Glanville chimed in too, taking to X to back Shay up after their back-and-forth started making headlines.

"Now y'all know I didn't lie-LVP & Bravo production set this up like I said. sadly, by who I thought were my two best friends, Lisa and Alex, but that's OK. Live & learn," Glanville wrote.