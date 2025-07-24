Rebecca De Mornay Reacts to 'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle' Remake (Exclusive)

Rodin Eckenroth

“I hope they do a good job but ... [I] also wish they weren't relying so much in this business on remakes," said De Mornay, sharing why she believes a cameo from herself "would be the worst thing for their movie."

Rebecca De Mornay is sharing her unfiltered thoughts on remaking movies after a new version of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle was recently filmed.

De Mornay, of course, starred as the original killer nanny in the OG 1992 thriller. The new version, which recently wrapped filming, comes from director Michelle Garza Cervera and stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Maika Monroe and Raúl Castillo.

While she sent the project some good vibes, she also shared her general opinion on remakes with TooFab while promoting her new film, Saint Clare.

"I hope they do a good job but like I said, somewhere else, also wish they weren't relying so much in this business on remakes because it's just showing, 'Where are the new stories?'" she said, adding that it's not just her movie getting the remake treatment.

"I came up in the movies in the '70s and in the '70s you had such imagination and movies and directors," she recalled, "It's just become so monetized like, 'Okay, that worked. That could probably make money again.' So that bugs me."

Of course, there are the occasional remakes that get it right, with some even surpassing the original.

"There have been remakes of things -- notably for me, A Star is Born. It's been remade at least twice from the original and I think all their versions were good, really good – each one in a different way," added De Mornay. "Certainly love this last one that Bradley Cooper did – it's amazing."

When exclusively asked by TooFab if fans could see a potential cameo from her in the remake, De Mornay shook her head "no" -- before explaining she thinks she'd ruin the movie.

"Oh gosh. I think that would take people out of the movie to be honest," she stated. "That would be the worst thing for their movie. It's like, 'Wait, wait, that's the real one!'"

She went on to praise her new thriller, in which she stars in Bella Thorne, because of its originality and unexpected twists.

"It's also why I love Saint Clare because it's so original. It hasn't been made before. You haven't seen this story before," she teased. "That's what you hope for when you go to a movie not, 'Oh, okay, we're gonna see this movie again.'"