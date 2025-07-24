Teddi Mellencamp Says Immunotherapy Is Making Her 'Sicker' Amid Cancer Battle

Getty

"And I feel like even my friends that are nurses or doctors were like, what the heck's going on with Teddi?" Mellencamp mentioned on her podcast.

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing some news on her ongoing stage four brain cancer battle and how immunotherapy is adding to her struggle.

The 44-year-old shared an update on her battle with cancer on a July 23 episode of her Two T's in a Pod podcast.

"Essentially, I haven't been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me and I think mentally did a lot to me," Mellencamp shared. "I was like, what do you mean? I felt so good after the surgeries."

Mellencamp was first diagnosed with stage two melanoma in 2022 after she noticed an abnormal spot on her back.

Since then, she's undergone multiple surgeries to remove the spots over the past two years. In February 2025, Mellencamp was diagnosed with multiple brain tumors that she had removed and in March 2025 shared she now had tumors in her lungs.

Shortly after, the tumors in her brain returned, but she shared positive progress in April 2025.

However, Mellencamp's struggles didn't stop there. Now, she shares her difficulty with her immunotherapy treatments.

"When I was having radiation and immune therapy, I was feeling good so why am I not able to do this right now? Like, why do I feel like I can barely open my eyes or keep my words straight?" she questioned.

"And I kind of learned why this week at the doctor's."

"I'd been having some thyroid issues, so they put me on some medication for that," the reality star explained.

"So I know that Matt and Eric said a little bit about something about immunotherapy, how it can affect your healthy cells and sometimes things change."

She went on to share that at first she felt great post-treatments and had the energy to finally do every day tasks.

"Essentially, what we figured out with me was, yes, I started out feeling great, and I could do all the pods and I could do all these things," she said.

"I could go to all my daughter's horse shows and I could stay at my house by myself, and I felt really strong."

And although Mellencamp understood that immunotherapy is helping with her cancer, she's just shied away from sharing how it's also been slowing her down.

"What's happening with me is the longer that I'm on immunotherapy, the sicker it's making me."

"So for some people, especially when they come from, you know, having brain tumors removed, radiation, immunotherapy, all of these things at once, that's when they feel their worst," she noted.

As a result, she revealed that her doctors had helped her come to the decision to pause the treatments for now, "because this immune therapy has hit me so incredibly hard."