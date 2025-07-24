All About Late WWE Legend Hulk Hogan's Kids, Brooke and Nick

Getty

Brooke -- who welcomed twins earlier this year -- recently opened up about her strained relationship with her father.

As the wrestling world mourns the loss of icon Hulk Hogan, he is survived by his two children, Brooke and Nick, who rose to fame themselves on reality television.

News broke on Thursday that the retired professional wrestler, whose real name is Terry Bollea, died this morning aged 71.

According to TMZ, medics were dispatched to his Clearwater, Florida home at 9:51 a.m. Operators stated the call was in relation to a "cardiac arrest."

The late WWE Champion was the father of two children, daughter Brooke and son Nick, who he shares with his ex-wife Linda Hogan.

With their father being heavily in the spotlight throughout their lives, Hogan's children grew up with millions of eyes on them as they attended public events alongside the 71-year-old and their mother.

Hogan was married to Linda from 1983 to July 2009, when their divorce was finalized. Hulk then married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, and separated from her a year later. Most recently, Hogan expanded his family as he tied the knot with his girlfriend Sky Daily in a small ceremony in Clearwater, Florida, according to TMZ.

Brooke -- whose legal name is Brooke Ellen Oleksy -- was born in Tampa, Florida in 1988. While the 37-year-old did follow in her father's athletic footsteps during school, where she dabbled in dance and gymnastics, her career ultimately took her down a different path.

She pursued a music career while starring in her family's reality television series Hogan Knows Best from 2005 to 2007.

She signed with SoBe Entertainment and record producer Scott Storch to release her debut studio album, Undiscovered (2006), which did spend some time on the Billboard 200. The lead single was called "About Us" which featured Paul Wall and peaked within the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. She even got to tour with a number of big artists including Hilary Duff and the Backstreet Boys.

After the family's reality show ended -- due to Hogan family drama such as divorce and Nick's clashes with the law -- Brooke took on reality television on her own with Brooke Knows Best. That series ran from 2008-2009 and focused on her journey in the music industry, as well as the ongoing Hogan family drama.

Brooke also had a brief wrestling career of her own, making her WWE debut in 2006. She also served as an onscreen personality for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

Before starting her own family, Brooke's father faced major backlash after an audio transcript was released that featured him using racial slurs when talking about Brooke's then-boyfriend. As a result, Hogan parted ways with the WWE and he was removed from the online Hall of Fame (he was later reinstated).

Brooke is now married to former NHL player Steven Oleksy and just recently became a mom. She welcomed twins, a son and daughter, with Steven, Oliver and Molly in January 2025.

Her relationship with her parents has been tumultuous, with Brooke recently opening up about where she stands with her mother and father after Linda shared a tearful confession about her strained relationship with her daughter earlier this year.

"There was a recent video posted by my Mother that was concerning enough for people to send [it] to me," Brooke said in a lengthy messages shared to her Instagram March 27, "That has made me feel the need to address the tip of a very large iceberg that is my immediate family. What little I am addressing does not even scratch the surface of what I've dealt with my entire life."

She stressed she has largely tried to avoid the spotlight in more recent years in order to "have peace" in her life, adding, "I have my own family now and it's affecting more than just me at this point."

"No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother."

Meanwhile, her younger brother Nick Hogan, whose real name is Nicholas Anthony Bollea, was born on July 27, 1990 in Los Angeles, California.

Like the rest of his family, he appeared on Hogan Knows Best, which documented his early beginnings with motorsports.

The 34-year-old earned a Formula D competition license in 2006 from Formula Drift, and competed in one of their competitions the following year.

However, he then started having multiple clashes with the law, which included speeding fines and a serious car crash in 2007. He allegedly crashed into a tree as a result of driving under the influence of alcohol and racing his automobile on August 26, 2007. The accident left his friend John Graziano -- who was a passenger in his vehicle -- with permanent brain damage.

Nick was charged with felony reckless driving and pleaded no contest. He was sentenced to eight months in Pinellas County Jail. He served six months plus several years probation and suspended drivers license.