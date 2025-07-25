Children Locked in Cribs, 'Makeshift Cages' Up to 20 Hours a Day Before Brother's Escape Leads to Rescue

Getty

Three people have been charged after a resident spotted a "disheveled" 7-year-old boy wandering alone around a neighborhood "distraught and confused and very scared-looking" -- and then the boy led authorities to his home where they found his four siblings.

Freedom Township in Pennsylvania was rocked over the weekend after a 7-year-old boy found wandering in a residential neighborhood led to a shocking discovery at home, and ultimately three arrests.

Dominic Andrew, 31, Zoe Elise Zungali, 31, and Gillian Bem, 18, were reportedly arraigned on Saturday on five felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, two felony counts of false imprisonment and five misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals, per the Altoona Mirror.

It was around 5:41 p.m. on Friday, July 18 when Freedom Township officers were dispatched in response to a man who was out walking his dog when he saw a child he estimated at 5 or 6 years old (he turned out to be 7) wandering alone in the street and completely unsupervised. The man said he ran and stopped the child from running into a busy road, after which a second witness called police.

Upon arrival, police described the child as having a "disheveled" appearance, with ripped pants and no shoes. He was also reportedly covered in urine, per the Mirror. The Zungalis are believed to be the boy's parents, while Bem is reportedly their aunt, per Law & Crime.

The witness described the boy to WTAJ as being "really distraught and confused and very scared-looking." He said that when he asked the child where his parents were, the boy did not respond. As he tried to calm the boy, he said he was able to flag another couple to contact the police.

The man said that he fed the boy crackers and juice, with the boy only parroting those two words back at him. Otherwise, the boy would not speak and did not give any indication of where he had come from.

The boy was, however, able to tell police where his home was, which led to an even more shocking discovery. Police drove him home and there spoke with his parents, according to court documents seen by the Mirror. When asked if one of their children were missing, the Zungalis reportedly said all of theirs were accounted for.

When asked how sure of that they were, police reported that both parents left briefly before returning to say that it appears one child had gotten out through a window and crawled outside without their knowledge while Zoe Zungali was cooking dinner.

Once inside the home, police described the "horrific conditions," as they detailed in their report. The boy's bedroom, they said, appeared as if drywall had been ripped off of the walls, exposing both electrical wires and insulation. They also noted a strong smell of urine and a baby gate zip-tied so as to prevent the door from opening. There were household items, they stated, also barricading this gate.

When Dominic Zungali was asked if there were any other children, he said there were kids ranging in age from 2 to 5 years old, with three of them in a different bedroom and the youngest in his and Zoe's room, per the police affidavit.

Once the on-call caseworker with Child, Youth and Families arrived, they and police made their way throughout the residence. They found Bem at the back door and asked her to step outside. They observed removed doorknobs and gates tied shut so doors could not be opened. They also said the house had no running water and there was animal feces throughout the living area, per WTAJ.

They found the Zungalis' room, where they saw a crib with a small child in it. Police reported that the child was in soiled clothing, a soaked diaper, and also smelled strongly of urine. In the crib with the child were items described in their paperwork as soiled blankets, a moldy sippy cup, and some toys.

At the second bedroom, police reported observing a door on its side and a chair barricading entry. Once inside, they found three children, one inside another crib and the other two in what were described as "makeshift cages" from additional cribs.

They reported that "the cribs were zip tied to prevent the children from exiting," per court documents. These three children were also described as being in soiled clothing, soaked diapers and smelling of urine. Officers also reported feces smeared on the cribs' exteriors.

The report states that the children appeared to be malnourished and that there was very little food found inside the residence. The children were provided Happy Meals, per the affidavit, which they appeared to "aggressively eat out of hunger."

Additionally, police found two cats, a rabbit, and a small dog laying in their own waste and without food or water. Central Pennsylvania Humane Society Police Officer Paul Gutshall called this "another serious case of neglect and animal cruelty," per the documents.

The youngest child was observed with what police described as a distended abdomen with purple legs and feet, suggesting possible injury or injuries. EMS personnel responded to the scene and diagnosed possible bowel obstruction, as well as visible leg issues. The child was taken to a local hospital, and ultimately UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, for treatment.

As they began to investigate the alleged living situation inside the home, police reported that they learned the children were all allegedly placed inside their respective cribs or "makeshift cages" each day. They were allegedly allowed out each day between roughly 8 or 9 a.m. until lunchtime, during which they were reportedly fed and had their diapers changed.

After that, they were again locked inside their cribs or "cages" until dinnertime, when they were allowed out to eat before going back in again for the night. Zoe Zungali said they were caged for about 12 hours per day, but Dominic Zungali told police it was approximately 17 hours each day, and Bem said the kids were locked in up to 20 hours a day.

"We're very grateful to the police and first responders and the individual who called 911 that those children are now safe with the assistance of children, youth and families," said Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks in a statement received by WTAJ.

"Certainly, everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty," the statement continued. "But, we take these charges very seriously at the district attorney's office, and we look forward to continuing to work with the police and other first responders and CYF to fully prosecute the three individuals charged."

The Zungalis are being held in the Blair County Prison on $150,000 bonds each, while Bem is being held there on $75,000 bail. They are scheduled for preliminary hearings in court on July 31.