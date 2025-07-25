Hulk Hogan's Final Months Before Death: Health Issues, MAGA, New Wrestling Venture

Getty

Emergency crews rushed to Hogan's Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning following reports of a cardiac arrest.

The wrestling world is looking back at the final days of Hulk Hogan's life after the WWE star's death at the age of 71.

TMZ Sports, who were first to break the news, reported that emergency crews rushed to Hogan's Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning following reports of a cardiac arrest.

The shocking news comes just weeks after Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, publicly denied swirling rumors that he had slipped into a coma, insisting at the time that the WWE Hall of Famer's heart was "strong" as he continued to recover from recent surgeries.

After E! News reported the wrestling icon was "on his deathbed" last month, reps for Hogan replied there was "no reason to panic," while close friend and former WWE personality Jimmy Hart posted on Tuesday that he was doing "great."

Along with illness during his final few months, the athlete was also very vocal about his more recent support for President Donald Trump.

He faced backlash in response, but still appeared alongside Trump in July 2024 at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee telling the crowd that "America’s gonna start winning again" after the 79-year-old gets re-elected president that November.

This was followed by another controversial appearance at a rally for Trump at Madison Square Garden in October, leading up to the Trump's eventual win in the 2024 presidential election.

Hogan had faced a different kind of controversy a decade before when he was abruptly removed from WWE's programming, merchandising, hall of fame, and website after leaked audio in July 2015 revealed him using racist slurs during a private conversation. He would eventually, though, be reinstated and make his return to the organization.

To celebrate the pro wrestling program Raw's move to Netflix in January 2025, Hogan made his final appearance with the WWE, where he was booed by the audience.

While it looked like he was not welcomed by wrestling fans at the time, he still announced the launch of his own professional wrestling company, Real American Freestyle, earlier this year.

The organization describes itself as "the first unscripted pro wrestling league for the best athletes in the world."

Unfortunately, it did not officially launch before Hogan's death as the company's first event was scheduled for August.

The venture announced that it will still go ahead, though with its official Twitter account sharing a statement revealing that it will continue with a mission "honor" Hogan's legacy.