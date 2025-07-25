Jessica Simpson Didn't Know She Could Get Pregnant While Breastfeeding

Getty

Simpson got the surprise of a lifetime when she got pregnant with baby No. 2 just four months after welcoming her first child.

Jessica Simpson is back in the spotlight, and she's spilling some seriously relatable mom truths along the way.

During a Wednesday appearance on Today, the singer, fashion mogul, and mom of three sat down with hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist to talk all things music, motherhood, and major life changes during her time away from the stage.

Simpson -- who just released her first original music in 17 years -- opened up about her early days of parenting and how her second pregnancy came as a complete shock.

"My firstborn is now 13 years old," Simpson began. "But when I had her, I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna focus on the Jessica Simpson Collection and I'm just gonna mom it.'"

But motherhood had a plot twist coming.

"I got pregnant four months later, not thinking you could get pregnant while breastfeeding," she admitted, laughing. "It's like, wait, what? I'm the 1 percent? Of course, I'm the 1 percent."

Simpson welcomed son Ace, now 11, just months after giving birth to her daughter Maxwell. While many believe breastfeeding can prevent pregnancy, it’s not a guarantee. In fact, it's only effective under strict conditions, and even then, about 2 out of 100 people who do everything "perfectly" still get pregnant, according to Planned Parenthood.

In addition to Maxwell and Ace, Simpson and her now ex-husband Eric Johnson also share 6-year-old daughter Birdie. The two announced their separation in January after 10 years of marriage.

While her personal life made headlines, Simpson's Today appearance also marked her musical comeback. She performed tracks from Nashville Canyon, Part 1, the country-leaning EP she dropped in March, and teased Part 2, coming this September.

And this new sound? While a departure from the pop tracks fans know her for, it's the vibe Simpson feels she would have been releasing had she had more control of her career over the years.

"This is the type of music that I would've always been doing," she said, "but when you have a record label, you do what they say."