Kaycee Goncalves' Sister Opens Up About Brian Kohberger's 'Raw Anger' in Court

Getty

Alivea Goncalves breaks down the experience of sitting across from the man who pleaded guilty for the brutal murder of her sister, Kaylee Goncalves, and three other people, at Bryan Kohberger's sentencing on Wednesday.

Alivea Goncalves elicited some applause in the courtroom for her blistering remarks to convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger in her impact statement where she said that had he not attacked her sister while she was sleeping, her sister Kaylee would have "kicked your f--king ass."

She was among those in the courtroom for Kohberger's sentencing after the accused killer agreed to a controversial plea deal in Ada County, Idaho for the November 13, 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, including Kaylee Goncalves at their off-campus apartment.

After Kaylee's sisters and parents also spoke, along with surviving roommates Brittany Funke and Dylan Mortensen and family members of other victims, Kohbeger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for the murders of Goncalves, her childhood best friend Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin.

In an interview with NewsNation correspondent, and YouTube true crime podcaster Brian Entin published on Friday morning and detailed by Us Weekly, Alivea said that her blistering remarks were for both her sister and Mogen.

"My speech wasn’t to Kaylee and Maddie; it was for them," she explained. "If Kaylee and Maddie had been here today, it would have been something that I feel like would have rung true to them."

Prior to her remarks on Wednesday, her father had taken the stand to speak and had turned the podium so that he could face Kohberger directly while he spoke, calling his daughter's convicted killer a "complete joke" and telling him no one will remember him, per TMZ.

She told Entin that she kept the podium as her father had turned it because she "wanted to maintain that eye contact as much as I possibly could," adding, "and when I tell you, there’s not a human there."

"I’m not scared of this individual. I’m not intimidated by him," Alivea clarified. "But when I tell you there is a primal sense of alarms … my body was telling me, ‘Run! Get out! This is a threat. This is not a human.'"

She went on to explain, "The best description I can give you is, like, if I had come face-to-face with an alien. Because, back behind there, there’s no human being, there’s no humanity."

Instead, she said she felt as if she saw "raw anger" and "raw rage" in his eyes as she addressed him with her remarks. "I could feel that specific stare the entire time. It was unrelenting," she said. "All I remember feeling is, ‘This guy’s pissed. This is anger I’ve never experienced firsthand before.'"

At the same time, Alivea was not at all intimidated by the perceived staredown. "I was ready to stand on business," she said. "There was nothing that was going to make me back down from that moment. All I felt was rage, almost from the very beginning."

As for her remarks, Alivea said her "whole purpose of that speech was taking back this power and giving it back to Kaylee and Maddie. Xana and Ethan as well. I wanted to give them the hero moment that I truly feel like they deserve."

She also wanted to get under Kohberger's skin, if she could, "with my limited understanding of what he is."

"I’m not here today to speak in grief. I’m here to speak in truth, because the truth is my sister Kaylee and her best friend Maddie were not yours to take," Alivea opened her remarks on Wednesday, as detailed by Today. "They were not yours to study, to stalk or to silence."

She went on to express her anger and her change of plans in her remarks. Where she initially intended to express her love for her sister and Mogen, Alivea said she realized "you don't deserve it and Kaylee and Maddie don't need it."

"Kaylee and Maddie have always known my love, and they would never ask me to prove it by further victimizing myself to a defendant who has shown no guilt, no remorse, no apprehension," she said.

So instead, she said she decided not to "feed [Kohberger's] beast" with her tears. "Instead, I will call you what you are: sociopath, psychopath, murderer."

She proceeded to offer a slew of unanswered questions that she will never know about why her sister was targeted and murdered. "If you were really smart, do you think you'd be here right now? What's it like needing this much attention just to feel real? You're terrified of being ordinary, aren't you?" she asked.

She went on to blast Kohberger for his "textbook case of insecurity disguised as control," his "shallow" motives, "predictable" patterns, and said that "no one is scared of you today. No one is intimidated by you. No one is impressed by you. No one thinks that you are important."

"You want the truth," she concluded. "Here’s the one you’ll hate the most, if you hadn’t attacked them in their sleep, in the middle of the night, like a pedophile, Kaylee would have kicked your f--king ass."