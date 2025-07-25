Khloé Kardashian Admits She Got 'Defensive' After Tristan Thompson Said True's Shorts Were 'Too Short'

Instagram/Getty

The reality star opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Thompson, and how they come to a compromise, even if they don't always see eye-to-eye.

Khloé Kardashian is getting real about the ups and downs of co-parenting.

On a new episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, the Good American founder opened up about raising her two kids -- daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 2 -- with ex Tristan Thompson. And while things are generally amicable, Khloé admitted the duo doesn't always see eye to eye.

"Like which, Tristan's not wrong, but he's like, don’t you think those shorts are too short on her?" Khloé recalled during the candid convo, sharing an example of when they were not on the same page.

Khloé revealed that her first instinct was to push back, but she had to remind herself they're co-parents, not solo parents.

"You want to almost be like, 'Yeah, she's my kid,' but it's our kid. But you just want to have that ownership," she said. "But I'm like, 'Yes, they’re short, but we’re just hanging out at the house pool,' because I will send pictures to him or whatever."

The Kardashians star went on to stress the importance of giving each other space to parent: "You still want to let your co-parent be the parent as much as they want to. And you also have to give them grace, give yourself grace."

Khloé admitted that she often has to pause and remember that Tristan is only trying to do what he thinks is best.

"Yes, the shorts are short, but we're at home lounging. So let me explain the context of those photos," Khloé explained. "So sometimes I do get defensive internally and I have to remind myself, no, this is good."

She continued, "And that is an emotional battle I have between myself. I can't be like, 'No, this is my kid.' I have to allow Tristan to be the dad, too."

Khloé also touched on daughter True's confusion over her relationship with Tristan, after previously revealing her kids think she and the NBA star are married.

"True just turned 7 in April, and maybe, like, two years ago, True would say something like, 'your husband' or whatever. I'm like, 'Who's my husband?' She's like, 'My Daddy!,'" Khloé recalled. "I just didn’t know what her thought process was because, from where she would have the memory of it, she's never seen us kiss before or anything like that."

Khloé and Tristan were together on and off from 2016 to 2021, and while they share two children, they never tied the knot.

"I didn't want to say, 'No he’s not [my husband].' I didn't know what to do," she continued. "I asked my therapist and she said, '[True is] so young. This is how they associate things. If it gets to be a problem, we'll talk about it, but right now, she'll figure it out or ask more questions.'"

Khloé was surprised, though, that True never brought the subject up again, so she hasn't yet had to explain that she and Tristan are "not together." When asked by a listener if her kids ever wonder why they don't live with their dad, Khloé insisted they'd "never asked."

"I don't know if that's weird or not," she said. "They sort of think it's cool, like, 'Oh my gosh, we have two houses in L.A.' They’re like, 'Wow, my Daddy has a house and my mommy has a house.'"