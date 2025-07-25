Scheana Shay Reacts To Jax Taylor's Decision To Leave The Valley: 'Smart'

Getty

"Being in rehab, trying to film a TV show and having the FOMO [fear of missing out] and all of that. None of that was healthy for him," Shay expressed.

While appearing on the "So Bad It’s Good" podcast, the former Vanderpump Rules star called Taylor's recent move a "smart decision."

"For Jax, I think that’s a smart decision," the 40-year-old said. "I think that’s a healthy decision."

"I think he does need to focus on his mental health and his sobriety right now. Being in rehab, trying to film a TV show and having the FOMO [fear of missing out] and all of that. None of that was healthy for him."

She added: "I think this is a very smart and mature decision of him to focus on his sobriety. I hope he continues on that path for not just himself, but for [his son] Cruz and for Brittany."

The surprise announcement by Taylor came after a difficult season as he entered rehab and is in the process of divorcing wife Brittany Cartwright -- all while viewers called for him to be kicked off the show, accusing the network of "platforming an abuser."

The Valley star announced he won't be returning for the upcoming third season of the Bravo spinoff, citing personal reasons in a statement last week.

"After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I'll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley," Taylor revealed.

Taylor, who shares 4-year-old son Cruz with estranged wife and fellow cast member Brittany Cartwright, explained that his decision comes after taking stock of what truly needs his attention right now: his son and his sobriety.

"Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself, especially for our son, Cruz," he added.

The news comes amid continued drama for Taylor and Cartwright, who are in the throes of divorce.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019 after years in front of the camera on Vanderpump Rules, hit a rough patch earlier this year amid renewed allegations of infidelity and Taylor's struggles with substances.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, Cartwright was grilled on all things Jax, with Brittany being asked a series of questions in a segment called: "We Britt-Need to Know."

When host Andy Cohen asked if she was "privy" to the announcement and her thoughts on Jax's exit, Brittany said, "I found out the night before, and I was like, 'That was a great decision by ... everyone.'"

Cartwright confirmed she had moved into a separate home before officially filing for divorce during the summer of 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences," with cameras catching the Kentucky native's official filing as the show filmed for Season 2.

On Tuesday, Brittany gave an update on her divorce from Jax, revealing whether or not it has been finalized.

"He [Jax] said your divorce was set to be finalized July 21st, which was yesterday. Are you now officially divorced?" Andy asked Brittany, who replied, "Unfortunately no."

When asked why, Brittany admitted with a laugh, "We both, like, didn’t send in all of our stuff at the right time."

"It's a lot of stuff that happened," she continued. "So, October 15 is the new date, and it's going to happen."

The Bravo star went on to reveal where she currently stands with her ex amid their divorce.