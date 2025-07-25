Julie and Todd Chrisley Admit Real Life is 'Rougher Than Prison Life' After Trump Pardon

Getty

The couple didn't have a "halfway house" nor a parole officer and felt they were "thrown right back into the real world."

Todd and Julie Chrisley may be celebrating their recent pardon, but retuning home hasn't been as easy as they thought it would.

President Donald Trump issued full and unconditional pardons for the Chrisley Knows Best stars in May 2025 after their 2022 convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion. The couple served more than two years behind bars and have maintained their innocence throughout.

They opened up during the July 23 episode of their "Chrisley Confessions 2.0" podcast about the unexpected challenges they’ve faced since their release.

"I’ve actually talked to a few of the women that I was in prison with [that are] already home," Julie shared. "And we all have this general consensus that -- it's kind of weird to even say it."

"No, it's not weird. Life is rougher than prison life," Todd chimed in. "I mean, that's a sad thing to say because it is so horrific, the conditions that you're there for, but that's from a physical standpoint. But from an emotional and psychological standpoint, it is harder dealing with day-to-day."

She continued: "There's very little you can do because you’re in prison ... And people told me this when I first got there -- you can't live out there and in here at the same time because it'll literally run you crazy. And the longer you’re there, the more removed you become to the world."

The Chrisleys were behind bars for two and-a-half years, with Julie originally looking at a 5-year sentence (reduced from 7) and Todd serving 10 (reduced from 12), following their 2022 convictions.

After they pleaded not guilty during their trial, the couple ultimately were taken to separate facilities, where they began serving their combined 19 year sentences in 2023. Those sentences were later reduced, before Trump announced he was granting them both pardons.

"The longer that people are away from their kids, as crazy as it sounds -- because it’s a double edged sword -- the easier it becomes, because you get into your own routine," she said. "It doesn’t mean you don’t miss them, you don't love 'em ... I had to just watch out for me. I had to take care of me. I had to make sure that I was good, as good as I could be -- physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally -- and that’s all I could really do."

Their daughter Savannah Chrisley was the one who led the charge in getting Trump to pardon her parents. Now that the reality stars are free from incarceration, they noted they didn't get the transitional experience of a "halfway" house to go to nor a "probation officer" to report to.