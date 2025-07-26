Florida Family of Four Accused of Abusing Adopted and Foster Kids: 'Caged,' Beaten with Canes and Denied Food

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

A Florida family is facing disturbing allegations of extreme abuse after being accused of abusing their adopted and foster children -- including beatings, food deprivation, and even confinement in a homemade "cage."

Brian Griffeth, 47, Jill Griffeth, 41, and their two adult biological children -- Dallin Griffeth, 21, and Liberty Griffeth, 19 -- have all been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, according to Columbia County court records.

The investigation into the Griffeths began after one of the children allegedly brought a Taser to a Mormon church camp in Branford, Florida. When questioned, the parents reportedly told authorities the device "was fake and a toy," but an arrest warrant reviewed by Law&Crime stated, "law enforcement determined the device was an actual weapon."

Following the incident, a church employee raised red flags with child welfare authorities. According to the arrest affidavit, the employee told investigators the Griffeths had recently moved from Arizona to Florida with several foster children and that they "primarily foster or adopt African American children."

The employee expressed concern the children "are being treated unfairly," and noted they were "not receiving proper education, as none of the foster or adopted children are familiar with their last names or basic personal information." The affidavit added: "The children act as worker[s], not family members."

When child protective services showed up at the Griffeths' home in rural Columbia County, Jill Griffeth allegedly refused to let investigators inside or allow interviews with the children. She eventually allowed them in, but only under supervision, according to the warrant.

During those first interviews, some of the children reportedly didn't know their birthdates. The affidavit says Jill "had to correct them or looked up the information on her phone." She allegedly ended the interviews early, telling officials she wanted to "consult with her attorney."

Authorities also noticed a child who was "expected to be present" was missing. Jill reportedly claimed the child had "never been to Florida," but one of her children corrected her. It was later revealed the girl had lived with the family earlier in 2024 -- until she contacted her biological mother in Arizona, "begging her to come get her," according to the court documents.

In a redacted portion of the report, the Arizona mother allegedly told authorities at least one adult in the home sexually assaulted one of the children.

The report also states that Brian Griffeth "beats the foster and adopted children with a cane but is careful not to leave a mark." One witness reportedly told investigators that "if there wasn't enough food, the foster and adopted children in the home would not get any food."

The Griffeths reportedly have five biological children, three adopted children, and one foster child. All children were removed from the home earlier this month.

During a therapy session, a 14-year-old boy alleged he was "caged in his bunk bed at home as punishment." According to the warrant, he said the adults would use a piece of plywood to cover the opening to his bottom-tier bed -- even at night -- and he often had to wait until morning to use the bathroom.

"[The boy] also reported that his mother occasionally asks him to scooch out of his bed and lie on the floor, during which she presses the plywood sheet onto his chest and back as a form of punishment, resulting in splinters that cause injury," the affidavit stated. "[The boy] lifted his shirt and pointed to several scars from this punishment."

On one occasion, the boy claimed that when he banged on the plywood to be let out, "his mother unscrewed the plywood, leading him to believe he would be freed. However, she then instructed him to lie back down and pressed the plywood onto his chest," before fastening it again.

The boy also said he'd been "prayed in the face with vinegar" as punishment.

Two younger children -- ages 9 and 7 -- shared nearly identical accounts. The 14-year-old, they said, was "confined to his bed most of the day and night," only let out "for lunch, dinner, whenever he wants to play, and sometimes on his brothers' request." A green drill was reportedly used to secure the plywood in place. The parents allegedly told investigators this was done because the boy "has a tendency to steal."

Another sibling said her caged brother "likes it in his bed and sleeps a lot."

Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, also backed up the claims about the bunk-bed confinement. The 14-year-old girl also revealed she had "not attended school for six or seven years," was "uncertain of her current grade level," and "mentioned that she is illiterate."

She claimed her mother once "sprayed [her] before bed with vinegar," saying the vinegar "burned her eyes making her cry herself to sleep."

The 15-year-old girl shared another alleged disparity in how the Griffeths treated their biological kids compared to the adopted and foster children: cellphones.

"[She] explained that she's asked for a phone but her mother said she has to learn to read before she can get a phone," the warrant noted.

All four members of the Griffeth family are currently being held in the Columbia County Jail without bond.