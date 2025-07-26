Kelly Osbourne Shares 'One of The Best Ozzy Moments' Days After Dad's Death

Getty

Kelly Osbourne is paying tribute to her late father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, just days after his death.

On Saturday, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories to share sweet throwback moment from Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, the A&E reality series featuring Ozzy and her brother Jack Osbourne. The clip, originally from a family road trip episode, showed Kelly and her dad dancing together.

"One of the best Ozzy moments ever!" she captioned the nostalgic clip.

In the video, Kelly can be seen greeting her dad in their motorhome before saying, "Morning, I got this song in my head I have to play it for you," as she cues up "Paradise" by George Ezra. The two begin dancing, swaying side by side in the cramped RV space.

"I love you," Kelly tells her father.

"I love you more," Ozzy replies.

The Black Sabbath frontman's family confirmed his passing earlier this week on Tuesday, July 22. He was 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family shared in a statement. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Two days later, Kelly addressed her father's death for the first time on social media.

"I feel unhappy I am so sad," she wrote via her Instagram Story Thursday. "I lost the best friend I ever had."

Just a week before Ozzy's unexpected death, Kelly had publicly clapped back at a fan who criticized her understanding of Parkinson's disease. The backlash came after she had previously denied rumors that Ozzy was "dying."

"This is the s--t I wake up to," she said at the time, sharing a screenshot of a DM from a follower. "Wtf is wrong with people?"

"Believe me I fully understand how this works," she continued. "Your message is incredibly rude. So firstly I want to tell you to go f--k yourself! He is not in stage 5!! That is not the way his kind of Parkinson’s works."

While Ozzy was diagnosed with the disease back in 2003, he first opened up publicly about is diagnosis during an interview on Good Morning America in 2020.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," he admitted at the time. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

Despite those challenges, Ozzy delivered one final performance just weeks before his passing on July 5, with his band, Black Sabbath, in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

Following Ozzy's Back to the Beginning show, it was announced that the concert would be getting a theatrical release. The film is slated for a 2026 release.

"The feature-length concert film will be a big-screen celebration of Ozzy Osbourne and the legacy of Black Sabbath, capturing the raw power and emotional weight of Ozzy's final bow in his hometown of Birmingham," Mercury Studios said in a collab post announcing the release.

"Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park," added the post. "Featuring thunderous performances of War Pigs, Iron Man, and a show-stopping Paranoid, the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance."