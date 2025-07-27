11 Stars Who Turned Down Major Honors and Awards

Getty

Standing on stage in front of thousands of fans to accept an Oscar or a Grammy may be a dream for many aspiring stars -- but not all celebrities are looking for that kind of attention. When award season rolls around, there are occasionally a few stars who just don't want to be involved. Whether they don't think their work was worthy of a nomination, they're standing in solidarity with co-stars, or they just straight up don’t believe in award ceremonies, these stars all politely declined their honors.

Find out why these celebrities turned down their awards…

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has never hesitated to turn down awards that she didn’t feel were the right fit for her. On several occasions, she’s said no to the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Then in 2022, she was nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but she said that she didn’t want to be considered.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she shared in a statement. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again -- if I’m ever worthy,”

She continued, “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck, and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Despite declining the honor, Dolly ended up being inducted anyway.

Julie Andrews

In 1996, Julie Andrews appeared in a Broadway production of Victor/Victoria. While the show was snubbed and did not receive any Tony nods, Julie ended up being nominated for Best Actress in a Musical. Julie decided to turn down the nomination in solidarity with the rest of the cast.

“I have searched my conscience and my heart and find that I cannot accept this nomination, and prefer instead to stand with the egregiously overlooked,” she said during the show’s final bows.

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl was still starring on Grey’s Anatomy when she declined to be considered for the 2009 Emmy Awards. At the time, she was not happy with her role and explained that she didn’t feel that she was deserving of any awards.

“I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant,” she told The Washington Post. “In addition, I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials.”

Woody Allen

Woody Allen has been nominated for an Academy Award an impressive 24 times, but he’s never accepted his wins. In fact, he’s only attended the ceremony once, shortly after the September 11th attacks in order to introduce a group of films that had been made in New York.

“I have no regard for that kind of ceremony. I just don't think they know what they're doing. When you see who wins those things -- or who doesn’t win them -- you can see how meaningless this Oscar thing is…I know it sounds terrible, but winning that Oscar for Annie Hall didn’t mean anything to me,” Woody once said.

Sinead O’Connor

In the early 90s, Sinead O’Connor turned down a Grammy nomination as well as a chance to perform at the show, explaining that she believed the ceremony draws attention to the “false and destructive materialistic values” of the music industry.

“As artists, I believe our function is to express the feelings of the human race -- to always speak the truth and never keep it hidden even though we are operating in a world which does not like the sound of the truth,” she wrote in a letter to the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

She continued, “I believe that our purpose is to inspire and, in some way, guide and heal the human race, of which we are all equal members. [The music industry] acknowledges mostly the commercial side of art. They respect mostly material gain since that is the main reason for their existence. And they have created a great respect among artists for material gain -- by honoring us and exalting us when we achieve it, ignoring for the most part those of us who have not.”

Alan Cumming

In 2009, Alan Cumming was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth. At the time, he considered it an honor but after her passing, Alan decided to step back from his position.

“I returned my OBE. Fourteen years ago, I was incredibly grateful to receive it in the 2009 Queen’s Birthday honors list, for it was awarded not just for my job as an actor but ‘for activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community, USA,’” Alan wrote on Instagram. “

He continued, “The Queen’s death and the ensuing conversations about the role of monarchy and especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes. Also, thankfully, times and laws in the US have changed, and the great good the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause back in 2009 is now less potent than the misgivings I have been associated with the toxicity of empire…So I returned my award, explained my reasons and reiterated my great gratitude for being given it in the first place. I’m now back to being plain old Alan Cumming again.

Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen was also honored to become an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2009 but years later, realized that the position didn’t align with his beliefs. After researching the history of Wales and Britain, Michael decided to give it back.

“By the time I’d finished writing that lecture, I remember sitting there going: ‘Well, I have a choice. I either don’t give this lecture and hold on to my OBE or I give this lecture and I have to give my OBE back,’” he told The Guardian.

He continued, “I didn’t mean any disrespect but I just realized I’d be a hypocrite if I said the things I was going to say in the lecture about the nature of the relationship between Wales and the British state.”

Tom Cruise

Throughout his career, Tom Cruise was honored with three Golden Globes, taking him Best Actor for his role in Jerry Maguire, Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia. But in 2021, amid controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and its lack of diversity, Tom decided to return his awards in an act of protest, according to Deadline.

David Bowie

Before David Bowie’s passing, he had no interest in accepting any honors from the royal family. He once turned down an offer to be honored as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire and later said no to a knighthood.

“I would never have any intention of accepting anything like that,” he told The Sun. “I seriously don’t know what it’s for. It’s not what I spent my life working for. It’s not my place to make a judgment on [Mick] Jagger, it’s his decision. But it’s just not for me.”

Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando accepted many Oscars throughout his career, but in 1973, he chose not to accept his award for Best Actor for his role in The Godfather. He refused to take the stage in protest of Hollywood’s often derogatory and racist portrayal of Native Americans in film. Instead, he sent Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather to attend the ceremony in his place. On stage, she read a lengthy statement from Marlon, condemning the entertainment industry for their mockery of Native Americans.

“I’m representing Marlon Brando this evening and he has asked me to tell you in a very long speech, which I cannot share with you presently because of time but I will be glad to share with the press afterwards, that he very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award,” she said in an abbreviated version of her speech. “And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry and on television in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee.”

George C. Scott

George C. Scott declined his opportunity to take home an Oscar on multiple occasions. In 1961, the actor first told the Academy he was turning down his nomination after getting a Best Supporting Actor nod for his role in The Hustler. He reportedly even told the Academy to “lose his number.” Then, in 1970, George declined his nomination for his role in Patton and said that he would refuse his Oscar if he won.