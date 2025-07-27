12 Celebrities Who Swear They Won’t Ever Get Married Again

Getty

Marriage can be a wonderful thing -- but for many people, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be. And after getting divorced, it’s something they never want to do again. Whether it’s because their relationship ended in a heartbreaking way or because they just don’t believe they can replicate the love they once had, some people choose to never tie the knot again. For quite a few celebrities, that’s definitely the case. For these stars, marriage is definitely not in their future plans, especially after already walking down the aisle once or twice before.

Find out why these celebrities won’t get married again…

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has been married four different times but after her last marriage to Ben Affleck ended in divorce, she says she’s done with tying the knot. During a concert in Spain, a fan held up a sign asking her to marry him and she said she had no plans to walk down the aisle again.

“I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times,” Jennifer said on stage in a fan video shared on X.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner has been in a long-term relationship with boyfriend Corey Gamble since 2014 but she doesn’t want to tie the knot again. After formerly being married to Robert Kardashian and later Caitlyn Jenner, she says she doesn’t feel the need to make things official ever again.

“I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding, I’ve had the babies and the kids -- six of them, by the way. It’s not like we need to do that again," she said on the Divorce Sucks! podcast.

She continued, “I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I’m looking forward to my future and I just don’t think that I want to go there.”

Kelly Clarkson

After a very messy divorce, Kelly Clarkson doesn’t have marriage on her mind. The singer and talk show host explained that she actually never wanted to get married in the first place, but it was important to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Now she says she won’t do it again.

“I never wanted to get married the first time,” she told People. “[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person. Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house.”

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is firm in her opinion that she’ll never get married again. The actress and talk show host has shared that after three different marriages, it’s not on her mind whatsoever. In fact, Drew says the institution of marriage is an outdated way of life.

“Never. Never, never, never. I will never get married again!” she shared with People. “And I also believe people should not say the word ‘never,’ and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married. It’s like I have two options: Cut it -- this has not worked -- or be Elizabeth Taylor. And I have too many more to go.”

She continued, “I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it’s just so different. I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that [started] when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years.”

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson was married to the late Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her death in 2009 but he’s not planning on getting married again. While he has dated other people since Natasha’s passing, he now says he has no interest in pursuing romantic relationships. Instead, he spends his time with friends and family.

“No, in a word. I’m past all that,” Liam told People when asked about dating and marriage.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion won’t be getting married again because she still considers herself married to her late husband René Angélil. When asked about their relationship, Celine said she still keeps his memory alive and carries photos of him whenever she goes.

“I’m still married to René. He’s still my husband. When we have to travel to my treatments to see my doctors, I always bring pictures [of him]. And we have pictures, of course, all over the place in the house,” she explained to People.

She continued, “My kids are always asking, ‘Did you bring Papa’s pictures?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, I have Papa’s pictures!’ He’s their dad, and he’s my husband, and he will always be.”

Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith has been married four times, including her two marriages to Don Johnson. But at her age, she says she doesn’t see any point in getting married -- although she would like to fall in love once again.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship,” she shared with InStyle.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda was married three different times throughout her life and has no intentions of tying the knot once again. Instead, she just wishes she had been better at maintaining those relationships she had in the past.

“I’ll tell you something that I haven’t achieved, which is a successful marriage. But the second part of your question is, ‘Do you want to?’ I don’t want to. I live by myself…I can watch whatever I want on TV. I don’t ever want to be married again. But it’s something I wish I’d been better at,” she shared with Page Six.

Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks was married to Anne Bancroft for decades, from 1964 until her death in 2005. After her passing, Mel shared that he didn’t have any interest in dating or getting married again because no one could compare to Anne.

“Once you are married to Anne Bancroft, others don’t seem to be appealing,” he admitted to the New York Times. “It’s as simple as that.”

Iman

After being married to David Bowie for decades, Iman does not plan on walking down the aisle again. When their daughter Alexandria asked if her mom wanted to find love again, she said no -- and that she still feels married to David, even after his death.

“I said ‘No, I will not.’ I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said ‘No, he’s not my late husband. He’s my husband. I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way he is ever present. Through my memory, my love lives,” Iman told People.

Terri Irwin

Since the death of Terri Irwin’s husband Steve Irwin in 2005, she has had no interest in dating. Looking back, Terri says she had the best marriage with her late husband and doesn’t want to find company with anyone else.

“I totally got my happily ever after. I had the best marriage in the whole world for 14 years, and I’m very comfortable with the person I see in the mirror. So I’m okay to be on my own now. And I’m lonely for Steve, but I’m not a lonely person, so I’m very lucky,” she shared with Us Weekly.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg has been married three times before but is no longer looking for someone to spend the rest of her life with. She says she’s simply happier when she’s by herself and has no plans to ever tie the knot again.