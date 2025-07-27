Bonnie Blue Reveals Physical Toll of 12-Hour Sex Sessions, Denies 'Pimping Out Young People' for Content

TikTok

Blue, who's made millions from sleeping with hundreds of men, says of the young unpaid OnlyFans creators in her latest project, "I'm not their mum. I'm not there to guide them. I'm here to say, 'Hey, this is a business opportunity.'"

Bonnie Blue (real name Tia Billinger) has emerged as one of the faces of an unexpected headline-making subgenre of adult entertainment -- extreme competitive sex that is apparently even too much for OnlyFans, which kicked her off the platform.

In particular, Blue and fellow adult content creators Annie Knight and Lily Phillips, have been touting shockingly massive sexual encounters of more than 500 men in a six-hour period, with both Blue and Phillips claiming more than 1,000 in 12-hour marathons.

But such accomplishments can come with a physical cost, as that's a lot of extreme activity over an extended period of time, not to mention any emotional toll. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Blue opens up about her multi-million dollar porn career.

Claiming that she set a world record -- though Guinness does not document sex-related records -- the 26-year-old proudly touted that she had sex with 1,057 men on January 11.

Blue explained that part of why she's able to be successful in her niche is because she is so focused on the men in her videos. When asked about female pleasure in the films, Blue replied, "I get a lot of pleasure from men’s pleasure, knowing it’s turning them on."

There's also the simple matter of time. Once she'd decided to break the unofficial record for number of men slept with, she knew this was going to be a complex operation, involving a team of people to help manage the man. And she had to stay mindful of the time, with the Times noting that she would have to maintain a rate of 41 seconds per man to hit the number she claimed.

It's a lot of strain on her physically, as well, with the newspaper comparing the feat to a marathon runner who pushes their body "to the max." Blue said that she has to stay hydrated, and doughnuts are key to keeping her blood sugar boosted throughout.

"Eight hours in," she told the outlet, "I started to sting, so I thought I’m going to use some lube, but that stung more." She also said that her jaw seized up at one point. But throughout it, she said she was more concerned about her sexual reputation than any physical pain.

With all of this sex in her life, she was asked if she was experiencing any "loving" sex. To this, she said, "I'm taking a break." She added that after divorcing her husband in 2023 -- she clarified her pivot into adult entertainment had nothing to do with the split -- she's in a place where she's "fine not being in a relationship."

"It’s going to be difficult when I’m ready to date, because of what I do," she continued, adding, "Some of the sex I have with people is loving, but it’s not boyfriend and girlfriend loving."

Once Blue made the decision to do an adult "art installation"-style video she was calling a human "petting zoo," where she'd be tied up in a glass box and people could do anything they wanted to her, OnlyFans (or more specifically, Visa, which processes OnlyFans charges), said that this type of "extreme challenge content" was just too much.

Since then, she's tried to regroup on another platform, Fansly, and rebuild her audience and brand. She was challenged by the interviewer for her latest stunt, where she filmed with a group of unpaid male, young-looking OnlyFans creators for a "sex education" lesson.

The interviewer challenged Blue, saying, per the article, "it feels like a shift from selling her own body to pimping out young people, who may not be as secure and mentally strong."

In response, Blue said, "I'm not their mum. I'm not there to guide them. I'm here to say, 'Hey, this is a business opportunity.'" While they were not paid, Blue said the hope is that by aligning with her higher profile, they can boost their own rankings on OnlyFans.