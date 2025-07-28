Aussie Influencer Indy Clinton Admits She's Not Thrilled with Nose Job: 'I Didn't Choose This'

TikTok

Aussie influencer Indy Clinton is addressing her controversial nose job.

The 28-year-old mother of three took to TikTok to address her recent cosmetic surgery, which left many followers confused and wondering why she looked so different.

In a TikTok shared on Friday, July 25, Indy brought up the the nose job she underwent earlier this year. "I've been wanting to get this off my chest," she began.

"Everyone else seems to be talking about it but me," she added, referencing the numerous comments she has received about her nose saying she "looked better before."

She went on to explain that she asked for "minor, minor tweaks" before going under the knife and emphasized that she loved her "Mediterranean nose," as she comes from an Italian background.

However, after being hit by a surfboard in 2020, she wanted to make a couple subtle changes.

"When I went under, that was agreed on," she told her TikTok viewers before asking, "Does it look like I've had minor tweaks?"

Indy admitted she doesn't regret the decision to do it but does "wish" she had her old nose back.

"I didn't choose this. I didn't lie to you ... It's just the way the cookie crumbles," she added, while captioning the video, "I’m thinking of it like abstract art lol onwards and upwards."

Many fans supported Indy for opening up about the incident with some even telling her she should "sue" the surgeon.

"Girl you need to sue that surgeon for malpractice," one person wrote.

In reply, Clinton confirmed that she can "take it further," adding, "Hence why I only touched on [the] subject."

The social media star -- who has more than 2 million followers on TikTok and is known for capturing her chaotic life with her husband Ed and their young children -- has been inundated with comments about her nose on various videos that are not even related to her surgery.

"Oh girl I loved your nose way better before!" one person wrote. Another added, "Aww this makes me so sad. She was so beatiful [sic]."