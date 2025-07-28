Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler Recalls Not Being 'Prepared' For Ozzy Osbourne's 'Frail' Condition

Getty

Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler is reflecting on the band's final rehearsals with Ozzy Osbourne.

In a piece written by Butler for The Sunday Times, Black Sabbath co-founder and bassist detailed how "frail" the late rockstar was in the leadup to their final show in Villa Park, in Birmingham, England.

"Of course, not having played together for 20 years, it took a couple of days to get rid of the rust,” Butler explained before revealing that he was shocked to see the state of Osbourne's health.

"Then it was time for Ozzy to join us. I knew he wasn't in good health, but I wasn't prepared to see how frail he was. He was helped into the rehearsal room by two helpers and a nurse and was using a cane -- being Ozzy, the cane was black and studded with gold and precious stones," Butler recalled.

He continued: "He didn't really say much beyond the usual greetings and when he sang, he sat in a chair. We ran through the songs but we could see it was exhausting him after six or seven songs. We had a bit of a chat, but he was really quiet compared with the Ozzy of old. After a couple more weeks we were ready for the show."

Butler, along with fellow band members Tony Iommi and Bill Ward, had started rehearsing about a month prior for their final show as a group.

The award-winning band's final show did go on as scheduled with Osbourne before his recent passing, with a number of celebrities making an appearance during the 10-hour "Back to the Beginning" concert event.

However, Butler does have some regret about that final concert. Looking back, he pointed out how he wished they'd ended the show differently.

"Normally, we would all hug each other and take a bow to the audience," he recalled. "But Ozzy was on his throne and we hadn’t thought that out. What do we do? Tony shook his hand, I presented him with a cake, but it was such a strange feeling to end our story like that."

"I wish I'd had more time backstage with Ozzy, but wishes are redundant now," he added. "As Ozzy used to say: 'Wish in one hand and s--t in the other and see which comes first.'"

The Black Sabbath frontman's family confirmed his passing last week on Tuesday, July 22 -- just two weeks after his final show. He was 76 and had revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2020.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family shared in a statement. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."